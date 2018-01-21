Heaven Rocks rocks in $100,000 Cup

Interest in Lot 156 at next month's harness racing Ladbrokes Australian Pacing Gold Sale in Melbourne is expected to increase following tonight's Ballarat Pacing Cup.

While the colt was always going to attract some spirited bidding, the number of buyers looking to purchase the yearling is destined to grow.

From Group Two winner Mendelico, the youngster is by top stallion Sportswriter .

Mendelico is better-known as the dam of Heaven Rocks, which led throughout Ballarat's $100,000 Group One feature.

With co-trainer Natalie Rasmussen in the cart, Heaven Rocks began quickly to find the front from the pole before accounting for Lennytheshark, which trailed the pacemeker from the inside of the second row.

Shadow Sax suffered his first defeat for the season when eight metres away third.

"He is such an electrifying horse when he puts his mind to it," Rasmussen said. "Because he can be erratic you've always got to be a little weary, but tonight he did well.

"He got a little keen in the middle stages and took a bit to come back to me, but it was a good run overall."

Also an APG purchase, Heaven Rocks rated a slick 1:55.9 over 2710 metres, taking his record to 12 wins and five placings from 25 starts for earnings of $419,818.

To be given "a few light days", the son of Rock N Roll Heaven will then be aimed at the A G Hunter Cup at Melton on February 3.

"The Hunter Cup will be his next race," Rasmussen said. "After that he will head up to Sydney for the Miracle Mile, which will really suit him.

"He's such a quick horse, so a fast sprint down Menangle's long straight is something he will enjoy."

Ballarat Pacing Cup

APG Media