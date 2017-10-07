Day At The Track

Heavens Rocks suffering a heel complaint

10:44 AM 07 Oct 2017 NZDT
Amid fears the horse had broken down, giant pacer Heaven Rocks appears to have no major injuries after a disappointing raceday return at Addington last night.

Heaven Rocks faded out to finish last in a five horse field last night, while stablemate Lazaurus won the race and Have Faith In Me finished a game second.

After being vetted this morning, Heaven Rocks was found to be suffering a heel complaint, for which he has begun treatment. 

Chief Stipendiary Steward Nick Ydgren, said this morning that "the horse will be tried with spreaders next time and possibly returned to trials/workouts, but remains stood down pending a vet clearance".

The TAB bookmakers have reacted by putting his New Zealand Cup Futures odds out to $3.20, while last night race winner Lazarus has caved in to $1.85.

 

Lazarus narrowly winning the (G2) $50,000 Inkwise Canterbury Classic


