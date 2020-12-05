Heavy favorite prevails in Meadows feature

WASHINGTON, PA, Dec. 4, 2020 -- Hammered down to 2-5, Rock Candy justified bettors' faith when he retook the lead at the quarter and had just enough late to capture Friday's harness racing feature at The Meadows, a $10,800 Conditioned Pace.

Rock Candy easily thwarted the backside challengers but still had to deal with the stretch threat from the pocket-sitting Cocosfella A.

The 4-year-old Pet Rock -Cotton Candy gelding had just enough to down Cocosfella A by a neck for Brady Brown in 1:51.2. Crusades rallied for show.

Paul Corey trains Rock Candy, who lifted his lifetime bankroll to $421,933, for Kenneth Ashba.

Rock Candy

Elsewhere on Friday's card, 13-year-old millionaire Dream Out Loud N saw his six-race winning streak snapped when he couldn't sustain a lengthy uncovered bid and finished third in a Claiming Handicap Pace. Trainer Scot Davidson claimed him from the race for $12,500 for Ameer Najor.

Trainer Ron Burke enjoyed a four-bagger on the 13-race card while Tony Hall and Ronnie Wrenn, Jr. each fashioned a triple.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Monday when the 13-race program features a $5,473.48 carryover in the final-race Super Hi-5. First post is 12:45 PM.

By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association