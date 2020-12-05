Day At The Track

Heavy favorite prevails in Meadows feature

01:44 PM 05 Dec 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Rock Candy, harness racing
Rock Candy winning Friday’s feature at The Meadows
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, Dec. 4, 2020 -- Hammered down to 2-5, Rock Candy justified bettors' faith when he retook the lead at the quarter and had just enough late to capture Friday's harness racing feature at The Meadows, a $10,800 Conditioned Pace.

Rock Candy easily thwarted the backside challengers but still had to deal with the stretch threat from the pocket-sitting Cocosfella A.

The 4-year-old Pet Rock-Cotton Candy gelding had just enough to down Cocosfella A by a neck for Brady Brown in 1:51.2. Crusades rallied for show.

Paul Corey trains Rock Candy, who lifted his lifetime bankroll to $421,933, for Kenneth Ashba.

Rock Candy

Elsewhere on Friday's card, 13-year-old millionaire Dream Out Loud N saw his six-race winning streak snapped when he couldn't sustain a lengthy uncovered bid and finished third in a Claiming Handicap Pace. Trainer Scot Davidson claimed him from the race for $12,500 for Ameer Najor.

Trainer Ron Burke enjoyed a four-bagger on the 13-race card while Tony Hall and Ronnie Wrenn, Jr. each fashioned a triple.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Monday when the 13-race program features a $5,473.48 carryover in the final-race Super Hi-5. First post is 12:45 PM.

By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

The Bethinator snaps win streak of Miss You N
05-Dec-2020 16:12 PM NZDT
The Horseman's Voice - John 'Mann' Hughes
05-Dec-2020 16:12 PM NZDT
Another four-win day for Siegelman
05-Dec-2020 13:12 PM NZDT
Heavy favorite prevails in Meadows feature
05-Dec-2020 13:12 PM NZDT
Yannick Gingras wins six at Philly
05-Dec-2020 13:12 PM NZDT
Grand Circuit officers and stewards met
05-Dec-2020 10:12 AM NZDT
Bill Conlin Pace in Cal Expo spotlight
05-Dec-2020 10:12 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News