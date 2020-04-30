Hector has Brendan back in the spotlight

Polished Queensland reinsman Brendan Barnes will be in the spotlight again this weekend, fresh from celebrating a personal harness racing milestone.

Barnes, 23, posted his 400th career winner at Brisbane's Albion Park, and now finds himself centre of one of the biggest talking points in harness racing at the moment - taking the reins behind comeback millionaire pacer Hectorjayjay.

"It's pretty exciting because he's a special horse. I've driven him in two trials and it's unreal just how many gears he's got," Barnes said.

Nine-year-old Hectorjayjay ( Dream Away -Sheer Finesse ( Torado Hanover ) is prepared by Jack Butler and has drawn the seven alley-fittingly in the Hectorjayjay Open Pace. All races on the program have been named after horses driven to victory at Albion Park by Gavin Lang, as a tribute to the master reinsman who passed away last week.

Logan Village-based Butler is thrilled to be getting the opportunity to rejuvenate the career of the former powerhouse pacer.

"He came up here to retire, but when he was looking so awesome I began swimming and treadmilling him.

"Two months later I got his legs scanned and they were all good and now he's probably working better than anything I've had before," Butler said.

Hectorjayjay has impressed in two recent trials, particularly his latest nine days ago which he won in 1.54-9 with quick closing sectionals.

"He's probably at about 85 percent regarding fitness. Obviously it would be a dream come true if he was successful, but the only scenario that matters for me is that he pulls up okay," he said.

Hectorjayjay, a winner of 43 races, was victorious at his last race start in June, 2018, when he took out the Popular Alm Sprint at Kilmore, trained and driven by Gavin Lang. The pair had combined to win the rich Garrards Sunshine Sprint on July 9, 2016, a victory trainer David Aiken posted a few days ago was "one of my favorite wins with Gav".

Brendan Barnes said many long hours had been put into the horse and "excitement was high in just having the champ back at the track-we are all rapt".

Barnes, whose father Alistair and older brother Hayden are both heavily involved in the sport, wasn't all that interested in horses while growing up.

"I remember I would just sit on a bucket and watch dad mix up feeds when we were down at Tweed Heads. Horses were nothing to me because I was right into football and cricket," he said.

"Just before my 13th or 14th birthday, dad gave me two choices - either smarten up at school or learn about the big world and get a job. I was a bit of a rat at school, so I went and did the horses with dad."

All three, Alistair, Hayden and Brendan, later worked for Darrel Graham.

"Then I joined Ricky Gordon and Lola Weidemann for about 18 months. They threw me into the deep end, but it was a good foundation.

"Later I worked with Bart Cockburn, then the Shane Graham and Vicki Rasmussen stable. I started race driving and when Shane broke his arm, I was really lucky that it meant more opportunities coming my way," he said.

Crack Qld reinsman Brendan Barnes with pacer Sabrage—his 400th career winner

Then further good fortune came when the youngster was in Bathurst attending the 18th birthday party of a harness racing mate, Mitch Turnbull. It was here that Barnes met Jack Butler and was offered a stable driving position.

"Jack told me how he was planning a shift to Queensland and to get out on his own. He was keen to have me on board. It was great because he moved into John McCarthy's old place, a stable that certainly produced some winners over the years!" Barnes said.

He was later lured to Sydney and had 12-month stints with Kevin Pizzuto, and the McDowell family.

"That was one of the best things I've done because Menangle taught me how to drive on big tracks. The drivers down there are so professional, and I picked up so much from them.

"I kept in contact with Jack while I was in Sydney and two years ago came back to his stable and I got my old job back. Jack really hasn't looked back since he shifted up here and he has some great owners, particularly Rod Smith."

Barnes is in his seventh season and has 60 wins and 115 placings in the current fixture. Last season was his best when he recorded 109 wins and 198 placings.

Butler, regarded as one of his State's best trainers, said he was pleased to have Barnes working at his stables and doing the driving.

"He's such a dedicated guy, a good worker and turns up each day with heaps of enthusiasm-he is a big part of the stable," Butler said.

While Barnes is sure to be the stable number one driver for years to come, waiting in the wings is Butler's teenage daughter Chloe, who is making every post a winner.

The 16-year-old, with 28 wins and 86 placings for nearly $200k this season, is already being touted as a rising star of the Sunshine State.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura