Hector ready for race track return

FORMER superstar Hectorjayjay is ready to head back to the races after coming through today’s (Tuesday) Albion Park trial win in pleasing style.

Trainer Jack Butler confirmed the multiple Group 1 winner and Inter Dominion runner-up would resume at Albion Park on Saturday week.

“That’s the next step. He’s done everything he can now to prepare for a race,” he said.



Hectorjayjay cruised through a slick 26.8sec quarter at the end of a 1min54.9sec mile rate for 1660m to easily beat Victoria Derby runner-up Governor Jujon in the trial.



“Brendan (Barnes, driver) didn’t pull the plugs and said he felt great,” Butler said. “I know Governor Jujon is only a three-year-old, but he’s a lovely horse and a good benchmark at this stage.



“He seems to have come through it well and, as long he’s good over the next week or so, he’ll go to that Albion Park race on May 2.”



Barnes snagged Hectorjayjay back to last from an outside draw in the trial before making a midrace move to eventually land the one-one trail.



The nine-year-old had Governor Jujon covered turning from home and cruised to a 3.8m win in a 55.4sec last half.



Hectorjayjay has raced just once in almost three years. That was for a Kilmore win when trained and driven by Gavin Lang on June 30, 2018.



His previous run was victory in the Group 1 B