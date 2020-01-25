Heisenberg aiming for a hat-trick

by Jonny Turner

Canterbury pacer Heisenberg will be fully focused when he attempts a hat-trick of South Island cup wins in Saturday’s Invercargill Cup.

The Robert Dunn trained 4yr-old will be out to add the group 3 Ascot Park feature to his recent Central Otago Cup and Ashburton Cup victories.

Heisenberg comes in to Saturday’s 2700m handicap after producing a stunning performance to break the New Zealand record for 2400m in the re-running of the Central Otago Cup at Wyndham, last week.

The Art Major pacer strode out powerfully in front and never looked like shirking his task when holding out runner-up and Invercargill Cup rival Nandolo.

Two months earlier, Heisenberg may not have shown the same application or tenacity.

The pacer was beaten in the Geraldine Cup and Pacers Green Mile at Methven victories when looking to have every chance to win.

Dunn and son, John, who manages his father’s South Island stable and who will drive the horse, both knew Heisenberg had more to offer.

The pacer is now starting to realise his full potential after developing his will to win.

“We were just a bit worried he wasn’t toughing it out at certain times,” Dunn said.

“Johnny said he was felt like he was doing things easy in his races and he knew there was more in the tank.”

“We always thought he would come to it.”

“He was a late developer and we gelded him later on because we knew if we did it early he would lighten up.”

“But it was a catch 22, because I think we might have kept him a colt too long.”

“So, now he is learning his craft and he is developing the will to want to win a race.”

“He is getting smarter all the time and I think it is just the natural progression of racing him.”

Applying a galloping hood to Heisenberg’s bridle has helped the 4yr-old’s concentration levels.

The pacer has also be aided in his past two cup wins by being in his favoured front-running position.

“He just drives so much better with [the hood], without it he tends to run around a bit,” Dunn said.

“He is obviously racing where he likes, too.”

“He is a strong front-running horse and he likes to get a rhythm.”

Heisenberg made a solid beginning before working to the lead in his Ashburton Cup win.

John Dunn will almost certainly have the same plan in mind as the pacer reverts back to a standing start event on Saturday.

Finding the front on the tight-turning Ascot Park track looks a recipe made to order for Heisenberg.

“He is good from a stand and he gets the turns very well, as well,” Dunn said.

“Invercargill is a track that if you can sprint around the turn quickly, it is a big advantage.”

Kilowatt Kid, Nandolo, Franco Santino and Robyns Playboy all back up after chasing Heisenberg home in last week’s Central Otago Cup.

The 4yr-old also clashes with two pacers that have been stopping the clock in sizzling times recently.

Bringitonhome reverts back to a staying test after his sensational 1.52.2 mile (1609m) win at Nelson earlier this month.

The Regan Todd trained pacer starts from the 10m mark, ahead of 20m backmarker Vintage Cheddar.

Vintage Cheddar was brilliant when reeling off a 26.6sec last 400m to impressively win the Wairio Cup in his first start for the season for trainer Alister Black.

Reprinted with permission of HRNZ