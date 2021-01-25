Helitlopet wins Gr. II Prix Camille de Wazieres

Today’s Gr. II Prix Camille de Wazieres (purse 100,000€, monte, 2175 meters for four year olds) saw 7/10 harness racing favorite Helitlopet (4m Un Charme Fou -Luna Vroum) capture victory timed in 1.12.2kr for Adrien Lamy and owner/trainer Franck Leblanc.

He won for the fifth time (last four in a row) now for 174,300€ earned. 8.5/1 odds Halios du Goutier (4m Coktail Jet -Agape Gwen) was a distant second for trainer/jockey Damien Bonne.

Third was 6.2/1 Heros de Fleur (4m Ludo de Castelle ) for jockey Eric Raffin and trainer Frederic Prat.



Helitlopet

The Prix Bellino II (Gr. III, purse 80,000€, 2100 meters autostart for four year olds) was a competitive affair with victory to 5.8/1 odds Hussard du Landret (4m Bird Parker-Anakine du Bellay) timed in 1.13.9kr. Trainer Benoit Robin was at the lines as Hussard won for fourth time in his career now for 180,900€ in life earnings. 1.1/1 favorite Huwaga (4f Ready Cash-Uwaga) was game second with trainer Jean Michel Bazire up for owner Alexandre Skowronski. Third was 1.9/1 Helby d’Alesa (4m Rodrigo Jet-Violine des Loups) with Mathieu Mottier the pilot, 7.2/1 Hermine Girl was home fourth.



Hussard du Landret

The groupe action was completed by the Prix Michel Marcel Gougeon (Gr. III, purse 90,000€, 2850 meters distance handicap) with a victory to the 1.2/1 favorite Fire Cracker (6g Quaro -Urganza) timed in 1.14.6kr and overcoming his 25 meter penalty. He traveled the final 200 meters at a 1.07kr rate to secure the win for Eric Raffin, trainer Gregory Thorel and Ecurie La Pinsonniere. 23/1 Fast Domino (6f Atlas de Joudes ) took second for trainer/driver Romain Derieux and 3.3/1 odds Free Man (6m Ready Cash ) was third, overcoming a 25-meter penalty, for Alexandre Abrivard up. Jean Pierre Barjon owns this one. Fire Cracker took his 12th career win now for 367,450€ earned.



Fire Cracker

The balance of today’s card saw Solcio ZL (10g Oiseau de Feux -Bebe’ Dei Pas) win the Prix Roxane Grif (purse 58,000€, 2175 meters, 6-11 year old monte performers) in 1.12.7kr, with Alexandre Abriavrd the jockey, his ninth career win now for 256,386€.

In the Prix d’Espalion (purse 49,000€, 2100 meters autostart for 7-9 year olds) an accident was averted at the start as the car skidded and its driver masterfully avoided any horses.

Eileen (7f Royal Dream -Liberation) won the race timed in 1.13.9kr with Romain Derieux the trainer/driver. It was her 12th career victory now for 196,230€ earned. The Prix de la Forte Mace (purse 44,000€, 2700 meters for three year olds) saw a wire to wire victory in 1.17.9kr for Impressionist (3m Ready Cash -One Lady de Nappes). Eric Raffin was the pilot for breeder/trainer Louis Baudron and Ecurie Ecurie Hunter Valley. This was his second victory in a brief career for 45,450€ earned.



Impressionist

LeTrot files/photos