Helitlopet wins 170,000€ Gr. I Prix de Vincennes

December 27, 2020 - Franck Leblanc’s owned and trained Helitlopet (3m Un Charme Fou -Luna Vroum) took today’s Prix de Vincennes (Gr. I monte, purse 170,000€, 2700 meters for three-year olds) at Vincennes, timed in 1.14.2kr with Adrien Lamy in the irons.

The winner scored for the fourth time in his career now for 129,300€ earned.

85/1 Hera Landia (3f Ludo de Castelle -Tina Landia) was second handled by Paul Philippe Ploquin for owner/trainer Alexis Philippe Grimault.

10/1 Hytte du Terroir (3f Boccador de Simm -Scarlet d’Ohara) took third money for Alexandre Abrivard,

Helitlopet

Replay https://www.letrot.com/fr/replay-courses/2020-12-27/7500/5

Gladys des Plaines wins Prix Leon Tarquet

Gladys des Plaines (4f Opus Viervil -Thetis de Vayjours) rallied past a drifting our leader to win the Prix Leon Tarquet (“Reverdy” – purse 70,000€, Gr. III monte, 2175 meters four year olds) today at Vincennes.

Mathieu Mottier was the jockey for trainer Gilles Curents and owner Augustin Radu.

Gladys won for the seventh time in 25 career starts now for 389,220€ earned.

Race time was 1.12.0kr.

She was off at 1.8/1 odds and bested then leading 2.3/1 Gospel Pat (4m Uriel Speed -Namorosa) that tired and drifted wide in the lane and that had David Thomain at the lines for trainer Philippe Allaire.

34/1 Guerilla de Simm (4f Brillantissime -Poupee Charmeuse) was a distant third for jockey Benjamin Rochard and owner/trainer Allaire.

Gladys des Plaines

Thomas H. Hicks