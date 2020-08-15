Help Needed-crammed killer pens

SRF removed one mare with an extensive laceration over her eye, the bone is exposed, and there are numerous adhesions across both eyes. She was likely injured in the pen, but the eye adhesions are from pure neglect. Her condition is severely emaciated.

The pens are so overcrowded the horses are being trampled. Many need immediate medical attention. One has already died.

Every horse needs a home, unless noted, and donations are desperately needed along with quarantine funds to be kept from that horrific end. Most of these trotters and pacers are in Pennsylvania, a few are in Kansas. Most need fluids and food, and are emaciated, a few are in good condition, and a few need veterinary care. A few are young, others have been through so much. Their ages range from 3 to 22.

To offer a home please email SRFassist@gmail.com; to make a tax-deductible donation please use the link below or call SRF at 609-738-3255. Some of these horses only have until Tuesday to be removed from the pen, however, if a load of horses shipping to Canada or Mexico is not full before then, they will randomly pull horses from this group. The link to the list of horses is AdoptaHhorse.org/Rescue

Racing must address the routine of these race horses and broodmares being sold off the tracks and from farms, then found in rural areas where so many work hard lives. They are too often treated like machinery; not fed or watered while working; work in emaciated condition while suspensories hit the ground; are foundered; and are tied up in the heat and left there for full days. They then sell them at livestock auctions in their teens just to do this again to the younger ones. The authorities are not stepping in to enforce laws.