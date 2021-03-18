Helpisontheway semen going to Europe

Indiana stallion Helpisontheway, the third richest son of the champion racehorse and stallion, Chapter Seven , will service a projected book of 70 European based mares via frozen semen.

Helpisontheway (Chapter Seven-Porque) took a mark of 1:51.4 at three accumulating $610,446 in earnings is in the process of serving another full book in his third season at Indiana’s Maple Lanes Farm.

“It’s rewarding to have so many repeat breeders” said Jon Wiesman of Wiesman Farms owner and manager of the Chapter Seven stallion. “And now he’s available on an International basis.”

Thus far 60 mares from Italy, Finland, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Netherlands and Belgium have been booked and more are anticipated”.

According to the noted horseman Carter Duer, “My Helpisontheay yearling is an exceptional colt one of my best in the field this year.” Other prominent breeders have indicated similar sentiments.

The first crop of Helpisontheway will reach the yearling auctions later this year.