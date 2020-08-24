Hen Party and Splash Brother capture EBC's

Tioga Downs played host to the Empire Breeders Classic (EBC) for 3-year-old pacing colts & geldings as well as 3-year-old pacing fillies on Sunday (August 23). Also, on hand was three harness racing divisions of the New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) for freshmen trotting fillies.

Hen Party (Andrew McCarthy) breezes to win in the $223,500 EBC filly pace final.

Galleria Gal (Matt Kakaley) got the early lead but So Rude (Joe Bongiorno) went to the front just before hitting the first quarter in :26.2. She would use a :28.3 second quarter to lead to the half in :55.1. As they headed for the final turn Hen Party came first-over on the chase as So Rude hit three-quarters first in 1:22.0.

Hen Party took command as they made the turn for home. As they reached the stretch, she made it a party of one as she cruised home in a lifetime best of 1:49.2. Galleria Gal came up to finish second with Dragon Roll (Dexter Dunn) getting third.

Hen Party is a 3-year-old filly by Roll With Joe . She is owned by Crawford Farms Racing and trained by Tony Alagna. It was her fifth win this season and eighth career victory.

Splash Brother (Tyler Buter) gets impressive victory in the $240,600 EBC colts & geldings final.

Save Me A Dance (Jason Bartlett) wrestled his way to the front and led to the first quarter in :26.1. Groovy Joe (Matt Kakaley) then took over as they headed by the stands for the first time. He led the group the half in :54.4. Blank Stare (Corey Callahan) was the first to make a move as he went first-over heading to the backstretch. Splash Brother ($9.30) took cover moving second-over fourth. Groovy Joe and Blank Stare went side by side all the way down the backstretch. Groovey Joe had a short lead to three-quarters in 1:22.1.

As they made the turn for home Splash Brother came charging three-wide and flew right on by to take the lead as they reached the stretch. Second place finisher Major Betts (Dexter Dunn) came flying late but could only watch as Splash Brother won going away in 1:50.0. Blank Stare had to settle for third.

Splash Brother is a 3-year-old gelding by So Surreal . He is owned by Nolamaura Racing LLC., Steven Arnold, Tammy Flannery, and trainer Ray Schnittker. It was his fourth win of the season and of his career.

Aela Jamieson (Andy Miller) charges late to win the $34,200 NYSS first division.

Dream Chapter (Wally Hennessey) jumped out to the early lead but Tranaquility K took control just before hitting the first quarter in :27.4. Dream Chapter reclaimed the lead as they went by the stands for the first time. She hit the half first in :58.1. Me Three (Brian Sears) was the first to make a move going first-over. Aela Jamieson ($6.00) followed second over fourth. Dream Chapter continued to lead as they hit three-quarters in 1:26.4.

As they turned for home Aela Jamieson emerged into second and it became a two-horse race. Dream Chapter dug in but Aela Jamieson came flying down the stretch like a rocket. She would just get by to win in a lifetime best of 1:55.1. Dream Chapter had to settle for second. Illuminata (Ake Svanstedt) came up to finish third.



Aela Jamieson

Aela Jamieson is a 2-year-old filly by Chapter Seven -Blk Thai Optional. She is trained by Julie Miller for owners Andy Miller Stable, Dumain Haven Farm, and Little E LLC. It was her second career win in four lifetime starts.

Moni For Lindy (Scott Zeron) goes three-wide to capture the $33,600 NYSS second division.

Insured AM S secured the lead just before hitting the first quarter in :28.0. She used a :29.2 second quarter to lead to the half in :57.2. Splash Blue Chip (Ake Svanstedt) came first over on the back stretch as Moni For Lindy ($11.20) followed. Splash Blue Chip took a slight lead and hit three-quarters first in 1:26.4.

As the made the turn for home, Insured AM S battle back and went shoulder to shoulder with Splash Blue Chip. Moni For Lindy came charging three-wide and blew right on by in deep stretch to win in 1:55.3. Splash Blue Chip finished second. Insured AM S settled for third.

Moni For Lindy is a 2-year-old filly by Credit Winner -Live Moni. She is owned by Moni Maker Stable and trained by Domenico Cecere. It was her first career victory and three lifetime starts.



Moni For Lindy

Destined To Dance (Tyler Buter) waltzes to fifth straight win by capturing the $33,600 NYSS third division.

Iteration (Brian Sears) went straight to the front and led to the first quarter in :27.2 and to the half in :56.2. Destined To Dance ($3.50) made her move first-over from fourth working her way into second as Iteration led to three-quarters in 1:25.2.

As they made the turn for home Destined To Dance and Iteration battled all the way down the stretch but in the end Destined To Dance was too strong and she won in a track record time for 2-year-old trotting fillies in 1:54.4. Soukup Blue Chip (Andy Miller) came flying late to finish second. Iteration had to settle for third money.

Destined To Dance is a 2-year-old filly by Chapter Seven -Go Go Dancer. She is trained by John Butenschoen for owners Crawford Farms Racing, Rich Preziotti, and Heritage Standardbreds. It was her fifth straight win in six lifetime starts.



Destined To Dance

Tioga Downs returns to live racing on Saturday (August 29) at 3 p.m.

For more information go to www.tiogadowns.com.