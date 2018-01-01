Tippmix DIJ at Kincsem Park

December 31, 2017 - The featured Tippmix DIJ (purse 2,000,000Huf, 1960 meters distance handicap) went to pocket sitting Henrik Ibsen AT (5m Worship -Her Own Child- Imposant Sund ) timed in 1.20.3kr and reined by Csaba Lakatos for trainer Sandor Varga. Pacesetter Sultana Jet (6f Igor Font -Art Deco- Diamond Way ) held second for Gyorgy Horvath and trainer Imre Fazekas. 40 meter handicapped Underpaid Hanover (8m Revenue -Upfront Lisa- Lindy Lane ) was third for trainer/driver Imre Fazekas.

The co-featured Tamas Pinter “Oroszlan” Memorial (purse 1,500,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart) went to rallying Timoko RL (4m Doctor Sugar RL -Triestina- Golden Goal ) timed in 1.21.3kr and driven by Andrea Fazekas for trainer Imre Fazekas. Dabano As (6m Abano As -Doafi As- Pine Chip )was second for trainer/driver Sandor Varga. Szacharin (6f Vanito -Inzulin- Valley Guardian ) was third for trainer/driver Istvan Papp.

The 1.2Huf million Blue Mobilty Szilveszteri, raced over 1800 meters autostart, went to Rafael Bit (7g Prime Prospect -Becky Ami- Keyser Lobell ) timed in 1.21.2kr for Csaba Lakatos and trainer GoranZ olnaji. Samuel Becket AT (5m Diablo Va Bene -Simb Lorrikeet- Pearsall Hanover ) was second and third was Ujrazz! (4m Maximus Lindy -Gyorsulf!- Witsends Speedy ).

As normal a huge crown was on-hand for the annual Trot Szilveszter “New Year’s Eve”. Racing, music, food, and festival!!!

Thomas H. Hicks