Tippmix DIJ at Kincsem Park

December 31, 2017 - The featured Tippmix DIJ (purse 2,000,000Huf, 1960 meters distance handicap) went to pocket sitting Henrik Ibsen AT (5m Worship-Her Own Child-Imposant Sund) timed in 1.20.3kr and reined by Csaba Lakatos for trainer Sandor Varga. Pacesetter Sultana Jet (6f Igor Font-Art Deco-Diamond Way) held second for Gyorgy Horvath and trainer Imre Fazekas. 40 meter handicapped Underpaid Hanover (8m Revenue-Upfront Lisa-Lindy Lane) was third for trainer/driver Imre Fazekas.
The co-featured Tamas Pinter “Oroszlan” Memorial (purse 1,500,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart) went to rallying Timoko RL (4m Doctor Sugar RL-Triestina-Golden Goal) timed in 1.21.3kr and driven by Andrea Fazekas for trainer Imre Fazekas. Dabano As (6m Abano As-Doafi As-Pine Chip)was second for trainer/driver Sandor Varga. Szacharin (6f Vanito-Inzulin-Valley Guardian) was third for trainer/driver Istvan Papp.
The 1.2Huf million Blue Mobilty Szilveszteri, raced over 1800 meters autostart, went to Rafael Bit (7g Prime Prospect-Becky Ami-Keyser Lobell) timed in 1.21.2kr for Csaba Lakatos and trainer GoranZ olnaji. Samuel Becket AT (5m Diablo Va Bene-Simb Lorrikeet-Pearsall Hanover) was second and third was Ujrazz! (4m Maximus Lindy-Gyorsulf!-Witsends Speedy).
As normal a huge crown was on-hand for the annual Trot Szilveszter “New Year’s Eve”. Racing, music, food, and festival!!!
Thomas H. Hicks