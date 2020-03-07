Henry Hubert wins second Cup

The Robert Dunn trained Henry Hubert won his second Yaldhurst Hotel Northern Southland Cup at Ascot Park today.

“He traveled great throughout. He just felt sharp. Johnny (Dunn) was pretty happy with his work after his trial last week. On the way he won today he was right,” said driver Tim Williams who drove the Robert Dunn trained gelding to win the $40,000 staying feature.

From the 10 metre mark Henry Hubert settled third early and with two laps to run Williams took the Bettor’s Delight gelding to the front.

“When Brad (Williamson driving Vintage Cheddar) moved up at the half he just grabbed the bit a little bit more. When I asked him to go just past the quarter he really knuckled down and ran away.”

The winning margin was four and three quarter lengths from stablemate Classie Brigade with Vintage Cheddar half a neck back in third. The winning time was 3-21.9.

“The weathers nice, the track was fast and that’s what good horses do. He had a wee bit up his sleeve as he still had the hood on.”

Henry Hubert is owned by Christchurch couple Ross and Angela Gordon.

Mossdale Art did the right thing for former Riversdale farmer Archie Affleck when he won the Grinaldi Lodge Mobile at the Northern Southland Trotting Club meeting at Ascot Park today.

Mossdale Art, which has an outstanding record in the province, led early before handing up to favourite Burlington.

When the horses straightened up for the run to the finish, driver Ben Hope came down the middle of the track and got up to beat Burlington by half a length. The time for the 2200 metre mobile was 2-43.0 with the last 400 metres run in a super quick 26.8.

The Bettor’s Delight four year old mare is trained by Greg and Nina Hope at Woodend Beach.

Affleck has been a supporter of the club for a long time, having formerly lived and bred horses in the district.

One of the highlights of his involvement in the industry was winning the Northern Southland Cup at this meeting with Mossdale Conner in 2016.

The Mataura trained Crusher Collins capitalised on a perfect trail behind pacemaker Only One Way to win the Neville Cleaver Fishing Handicap Trot.

The Pres six year old mare driven by Stephen McNally exploded up the passing lane and won easily by two and a quarter lengths from Only One Way.

It was the mare’s fifth win and with twenty one placings to her credit she’s been a good money earner for her connections. Her bank balance is now $55,000 from sixty three starts.

Tyron’s Bit Of Lemon proved too classy for his six rivals when winning the AON Insurance Brokers Gore Mobile Pace.

The Robert Dunn trained three year old was able to dictate his own terms in front for driver Tim Williams, with only the trailing horse Stingray Tara getting close.

The winning time was 2-44.3 with the last 800 metres run in 56.1 seconds.

Tyron’s Bit Of Lemon looks like a leading chance for next month’s Alabar Southern Supremacy Stakes.

Triroyale Brigade, on the quick backup after racing at Forbury Park on Thursday, made the most of the trail behind pacemaker Black Ops to win his fourth race.

Driven by Brent Barclay the five year old ran up the passing lane to win by a length and a half.

The time of 2-39. 9 was 0.3 outside of Kilowatt Kids Four Year Old and Older geldings record of 2-39.6.

Black Ops, one of the most improved pacers in the province was game running second, with favourite See Ya Write running on from the back to get to third.

Lulu Le Mans locked out her opposition by running a 25.9 last 400 metres when she won the NS Vets Total Vet Care Mobile Pace.

The Bettor’s Delight three year old was taken to the front from a wide draw by driver Samantha Ottley and won easily by three and three quarter lengths from Renegade Rose.