Henry Who? Henry Hu!

If the first-up win by Henry Hu at Menangle last week is anything to go by then you’d think the harness racing gelding would be pitching his tent and staying as close to the New South Wales speed-dome as possible.

The son of American Ideal , who was fresh off an impressive second behind none other than Auckland Cup winner Self Assured at Alexandra Park on the 14th of December, proved too strong in his Australian debut beating a respectable field of proven pacers.

The overall time of 1.52 flat over the mile distance an indication of the early speed and strong mid-race tempo that defined the race.

Henry Hu had it all to do from a wide barrier and was off the speed early but benefited from a nice sit in the running line while the Lauren Tritton driven Colossal Stride made sure that the pace was a true staying test.

Peeling at the top of the straight Robert Morris managed to find Henry Hu the space he so desires and the 4yr old did enough in the run home to ensure his introduction to Australian racing was a winning one.

Henry Hu

Henry Hu has always shown ability with his New Zealand racing record a very good one. After going two-for-two to start his career his gait proved his greatest adversary when going for a trifecta of wins galloping late at Alexandra Park on the 20th of September when looking likely behind the likes of the Group 1 placed Line Up.

His more recent runs include a tough 4th when parked out on a 2.39 / 2200m mobile behind the Barry Purdon trained Sole Ambition. His forementioned 2nd behind Self Assured coming after an arrogant win from the front of the pack a fortnight prior.

There’s every reason to believe that Henry Hu will, in time, mature into his impressive self and become a genuine open class pacer too. His potential is matched by good bloodlines with his dam Dana Maguire having already left the 4 win pacer The C E O. Dana Maguire is herself a 1/2 sister to the mother of both Group 1 Nursery Flying Stakes winner Burnaholeinmypocket (22 wins) and Positano (9 Australian wins).

Lot 5 - Itsamoneymaker

The next prospect from this family appears in the form of “Itsamoneymaker” Lot 5 at the upcoming 2020 National Standardbred Yearling Sale. Offered by Breckon Farms the colt, also out of Kelly Maguire, is by Somebeachsomewhere . A 2yr old 1/2 brother to Itsamoneymaker, the gun-slinging bank-robbing “Ned Kelly” is currently in the Robert Dunn barn.

Ben Mcmillan