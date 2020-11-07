Day At The Track

Henry scores career win 7,000

06:06 PM 07 Nov 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Trevor Henry is congratulated with a sign from Bill McLinchey, Director of Standardbred Racing, for winning his 7,000th race on Friday night with Gias Surreal, Harness racing
Trevor Henry is congratulated with a sign from Bill McLinchey, Director of Standardbred Racing, for winning his 7,000th race on Friday night with Gias Surreal
New Image Media
MILTON, November 6, 2020 - A last to first rally with pacing mare Gias Surreal gave harness racing driver Trevor Henry career driving win 7,000 on Friday night at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

The Arthur, Ontario resident entered Friday's card three wins shy of the 7,000 mark and recorded the "Hat-Trick" victory in Race 11 in upset fashion, scoring at odds of 12-1.

Gias Surreal will go down as winner 7,000 for Henry and it came in style. The four-year-old mare, who is trained by Don Lindsey, was seventh and last turning for home and unleashed a furious stretch rally to sweep by her rivals late and take this week's top class for pacing mares.

Henry's other two victories on the card came with five-year-old trotting mare Shes Got Pizazz and five-year-old pacing mare Furiosa.

A leading driver across Ontario for many years, Henry has been a top driver at Woodbine Entertainment over the last several seasons and currently ranks fifth for wins (149) at Mohawk Park in 2020. His career best season for wins was 533 in 2012, while his highest earning season was $5.9 million in 2017.

Now a member of the 7,000 win club, Henry has driven the winners of $65 million over the course of his more than three-decade career.

Woodbine Entertainment would like to congratulate Trevor Henry on his latest career milestone.

 

Mark McKelvie
Woodbine Entertainment,
Mohawk Park
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Warrior One lowers lifetime best by a second
07-Nov-2020 18:11 PM NZDT
Final night of Grand Circuit racing this season
07-Nov-2020 17:11 PM NZDT
Propulsion to stand at Deo Volente Farms
07-Nov-2020 12:11 PM NZDT
Crawford Farms buy Somwherovrarainbow
07-Nov-2020 12:11 PM NZDT
Gai Waterhouse victorious at Plainridge
07-Nov-2020 12:11 PM NZDT
Stravinsky impresses in local bow
07-Nov-2020 12:11 PM NZDT
Wild Wild Western helps Hall win five
07-Nov-2020 11:11 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News