Day At The Track

Herbie L posts 50th career win

02:55 PM 07 Jun 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Herbie L
Herbie L trots home for his 50th career score
JJ Zamaiko Photography

Herbie L trotted home for his 50th career victory, winning the 4th race at Northfield Park on Tuesday (June 6). The nine year-old harness racing veteran, with 248 career starts, also has 30 seconds and 29 third place finishes.

Herbie L (Pegasus Spur-Phar Khan-Rule The Wind) has career earnings of $220,983 with a lifetime mark of 1:55.3 at Woodbine Racetrack at age four. The trotter's richest win was in a $16,160 Conditioned Trot at Woodbine Racetrack in 2012. Herbie L is a well-traveled campaigner -- his 50 wins have been spread across 26 different racing surfaces.

Herbie L started from post-2 and led his competition at every call through fraction of :28.1, :58.2, 1:27.3 and 1:58.2. Despite a late rush from the runner-up, Herbie L bested his competition by a neck. He returned $18.60 to win.

Calvin Hollar trains Herbie L for owner Le Van Stables of Woodstock, Ohio. Robin Miller was aboard for the winning drive.

Ayers Ratliff

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Saratoga Hall of Fame induction announced
07-Jun-2017 15:06 PM NZST
She's Marvelous upsets in feature
07-Jun-2017 14:06 PM NZST
Herbie L posts 50th career win
07-Jun-2017 14:06 PM NZST
Elm Grove Inarush unhurried in feature
07-Jun-2017 14:06 PM NZST
Apple Bottom Jeans Wins Homecoming
07-Jun-2017 14:06 PM NZST
Ariana G and Huntsville climb in Poll
07-Jun-2017 05:06 AM NZST
New York Sire Stakes at Buffalo Raceway
07-Jun-2017 05:06 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News