Herbie L posts 50th career win

Herbie L trotted home for his 50th career victory, winning the 4th race at Northfield Park on Tuesday (June 6). The nine year-old harness racing veteran, with 248 career starts, also has 30 seconds and 29 third place finishes.

Herbie L ( Pegasus Spur -Phar Khan- Rule The Wind ) has career earnings of $220,983 with a lifetime mark of 1:55.3 at Woodbine Racetrack at age four. The trotter's richest win was in a $16,160 Conditioned Trot at Woodbine Racetrack in 2012. Herbie L is a well-traveled campaigner -- his 50 wins have been spread across 26 different racing surfaces.

Herbie L started from post-2 and led his competition at every call through fraction of :28.1, :58.2, 1:27.3 and 1:58.2. Despite a late rush from the runner-up, Herbie L bested his competition by a neck. He returned $18.60 to win.

Calvin Hollar trains Herbie L for owner Le Van Stables of Woodstock, Ohio. Robin Miller was aboard for the winning drive.

Ayers Ratliff