Here's cheers to Michelle!

Energetic Maryborough harness racing club secretary-manager Michelle Eastman is making a habit of providing some pre-Christmas cheer with her chestnut trotting gelding Aleppo Murphy.

"I would say that it's very good timing-it's actually the perfect way to finish the year and shout a few drinks for the owners," Eastman laughed.

For the second consecutive time, Aleppo Murphy has won at Melton in the early part of December. He won in the city last Saturday night and his previous win was December 1 of last year.

"He cut it a bit fine the other night because the only time he was in front was right on the line. The margin was a short half head, but he just kept coming and coming over the final stages. It was very exciting," Eastman said.

Aleppo Murphy worked to the lead early, but as soon as race favorite Wobelee ($1.40) balanced up, his driver Chris Alford charged around to take the lead. On the home corner, Alford put the foot down to race away by 10metres, but Aleppo Murphy wouldn't say die and inch-by-inch pegged back the margin.

"While it was fantastic for us and our bunch of owners, it was also nice reward for John (Caldow), who was only having his second drive on the horse," Eastman said.

"He travelled all the way up to Gunbower six days earlier to drive in the Trotters Cup and it wasn't his fault that nothing went right there and they finished out the back," she said.

Aleppo Murphy has now won nine races and eight placings from 39 starts for over $72,000. The eye-catching chestnut is raced by Michelle's husband Dale, as well as long-time friends Steve Sharp, Geoff Irwin, Brendan Hartney, Shane Gall and Rick McKenzie.

Dam of Aleppo Murphy is the sensational broodmare Insulated (Safely Kept-Shes Cool (Glen Almahurst), who had five wins and two minor placings for $15,000 when racing under the care of Andy Gath.

"She was a beautiful trotter, but unfortunately went sore. Dale ended up buying her and didn't pay much at all. She has proved to be a gem of a breeder," Eastman said.

"Back in October she was named Broodmare of the Year. She really hasn't had a dud," she said.

From seven foals to race, Insulated has produced, in addition to Aleppo Murphy, such great trotters as Aleppo Sunrise (16 wins $204,000), Aleppo Midas (16 wins $142,000), Aleppo Jewel (9 wins $107,000), and Midaswell (5 wins $22,000).

Remarkably she produced two pacers, both by Armbro Operative, in Aleppo Heiress (4 wins $18,000) and Aleppo Tiger (4 wins $19,000).

Eastman said Aleppo Murphy would most likely have another run at Melton before being aimed at the $50,000 G1 Maori Mile on Bendigo Cup night, January 3.

"We'll then have to see how hot the weather gets because the heat really flattened him last summer. He was so sour on the world and is one of those types that won't drink a lot," she said.

Eastman said she was thoroughly enjoying her relatively new position with Maryborough, which she took over in September from stalwart Les Chapman.

"I'm supported by some great volunteers and over the past couple of months we've attracted more members and a host of new sponsors," she said.

"It's a change from the finance sector where I've spent most of my working life, but I'm absolutely loving it."

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura