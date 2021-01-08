Hereslookinatyou N upsets at 22-1

WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 7, 2021 -- Newcomer Hereslookinatyou N followed cover beautifully, then roared through the lane to spring a 22-1 in Thursday's harness racing co-feature at The Meadows, a $9,400 Filly & Mare Conditioned Pace.

Hereslookinatyou N, who had been performing at Yonkers and Saratoga, picked up the live cover of the first-over Circle The Page before peeling off around the final turn for Jim Pantaleano. The 5-year-old daughter of He's Watching -May Fly easily outkicked the rallying Dark Force to down her by a length in 1:54.3. Early leader Amelia's Courage A saved show.

Chas Norris trains the winner for Kimberly Zabielski.

In Thursday's co-feature, a $9,400 Filly & Mare Conditioned Trot, Petey Sarah vacated the pocket early and made the move stand up, scoring in a career-best 1:55.1 for Dan Charlino, trainer Ron Burke and owners Burke Racing Stable, Knox Services and Weaver Bruscemi LLC. The 4-year-old daughter of Uncle Peter -Maxine The Mighty triumphed for the eighth time in 29 career starts.

Tony Hall piloted four winners and Dave Palone three on the 13-race program.

Live racing at The Meadows continues Friday when the 13-race program features a pair of carryovers: $1,586.13 in the Pick 5 (race 8), $1,392.67 in the final-race Super Hi-5. First post is 12:45 PM.

Hereslookinatyou N

Petey Sarah

By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association