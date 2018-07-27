Day At The Track

Herlihy returns to driving after injury

07:42 AM 27 Jul 2018 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Tony Herlihy,Harness racing
Tony Herlihy returns to driving tonight at Alexandra Park

Here is a racing statistic you will probably find hard to believe.

Champion reinsman and New Zealand's most successful horseperson, Tony Herlihy, has averaged less than four drives a week this season.

Not four drives per meeting he has attended, which in itself would be hard to comprehend, but fewer than four drives per week on average for his season which will end at Alexandra Park tonight.

That Herlihy, who would be on anybody's list of the top five drivers to even sit in a sulky in New Zealand and is still driving as well now as ever, drives so rarely these day can be put down to a few factors.

He mainly drives the horses he trains because although he is openly available for outside drives, many of those are taken by other stables having regular drivers and with northern fields so small, catch drives are nowhere as common as they used to be.

Herlihy also almost never ventures to the CD circuit and often misses the lesser Cambridge meetings to allow his stable's second driver Tony Cameron valuable experience.

So while Herlihy may be more selective about where and when he drives, by far the biggest factor in his mere 201 drives in New Zealand this season is the racenight accident he was involved in on May 11, which left him with broken ribs and he hasn't been back in a racing sulky since.

"It was an awkward fall so I decided to give myself time to get over it and the last two weeks in particular it has improved a lot," said Herlihy.

"So I am looking forward to getting back out there and then we will be all set for next season."

With his reduced number of drives, Herlihy's UDR (strike rate) is as good as it has been for nearly 20 years and he still sits alongside Dexter Dunn, Blair Orange and the Butchers (David and Zac) as the drivers most likely to sway New Zealand punters toward their horses.

But The Iceman isn't expecting a stunning comeback tonight, with just three drives and all of them drawn the second line.

"Forever Pearl might be the best each way chance of them," he says.

With tonight's Alexandra Park comeback under his belt, Herlihy will soon jet off on more serious assignments, with his juvenile trotting filly Tickle Me Pink pleasing in her preparations for an Australian campaign that starts in the Redwood Classic in Victoria on Sunday week.

The clash between the greatly improved Scoob Operator and Zadaka in race eight at Alexandra Park tonight looks the highlight while race six is the best form race.

Further south, Orange will be in bonus territory at Addington.

Having set a record of 231 driving wins for the season anything he adds tonight or at Oamaru on Sunday will just make his record just that much harder to break in the future.


Michael Guerin

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Pick-4 wager strong as 'Meet' nears end
27-Jul-2018 07:07 AM NZST
Ake Svanstedt looks to 'Plunge' into Oaks
27-Jul-2018 04:07 AM NZST
Alagna aims for second Adios Orchids blanket
27-Jul-2018 01:07 AM NZST
French trotters winning across the East Coast
27-Jul-2018 01:07 AM NZST
Always A Virgin three-year-old in 1:48.4
27-Jul-2018 00:07 AM NZST
Driving Club was 'grand' while it lasted
26-Jul-2018 23:07 PM NZST
Betterthancheddar filly impressive in NYSS
26-Jul-2018 20:07 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News