Herlihy poised with strong team

by Garrick Knight

He’s decided next week’s Inter Dominion series is a bridge too far right now, but that doesn’t mean Tony Herlihy isn’t expecting a win from Forget The Price Tag at Alexandra Park tonight.

The exciting trotter resumes in the night’s $20,000 feature trot off a 35-metre handicap but does present as clearly the best horse in the field.

He’s unbeaten in two starts fresh-up previously and that bodes well for tonight.

“He seems pretty good and ready,” said Herlihy.

“First-up, 35 behind, he’ll need to do everything right and get a handy trip, but he certainly can be amongst it.

“He’s a horse on the way up.”

In Herlihy speak that’s a pretty big rap.

So much does he think of the son of Majestic Son that he had him entered for next week’s Inter Dominion Series, but that’s just come around just a bit too soon.

“I’ve just pulled him out today actually; he’s not quite there yet.

“Potentially he can take that next step up to the top grade – he shows me the ability – but it might be later in the season.”

Herlihy has a sizeable team in to race this week, including a number that are resuming from spells.

He points to maiden runners, Underthesouthernsun and Delightful Catherine, as his two best chances on the night.

Both raced as juveniles last season and have had workouts in the lead up to their resuming runs.

“Underthesouthernsun has got the potential, he just needs to justify it now.

“He’s got everything going for him to be a really nice horse.

“With a bit more racing he’ll be even better and I expect him to keep stepping up.

“And Delightful Catherine is a pretty nice filly too – I have a bit of time for her.

“Drawn the second line but I was quite impressed with her run at the trials last Saturday.”

Earlier in the night, Russley Rush has come up with a good draw and will be looking to eliminate bad luck after locking wheels a lap out last week.

“He fits in better in this field than last week.

“We had no luck at all so I’m backing him up in the hope he will get some reward.”

The interesting runner is Somethingaboutmary, who is a brilliant mare on her day and looked an improver when resuming on November 1.

“We’ve had a few hiccups with her.

“I took her back to the workouts last weekend and thought her trial was one of the better ones on the day.

“The way she finished it off, I’d like to think she’ll be a pretty good chance this week.”

Herlihy will also jump in the cart behind Australian pacer Our Uncle Sam in the night’s $25,000 feature, but doesn’t profess to know anything about the horse.

“He’s staying here with us but has been having a pretty easy time of it this week.

“I know Chris (Frisby, trainer) was disappointed with his run in the Free For All at Addington last week so I’m not too sure what to expect this week.

“I haven’t even spoken to him about it.”

In other stable news, Herlihy has sold Blazen River to American interests while Miracle Moose was scratched from tonight’s meeting with a similar deal in the late stages.

And one of his more promising horses, Mr Yips, is out long-term with a tendon injury.

“He didn’t break down, there just a bit of a tear in the tendon.

“He was coming up really good and it was out of the blue. So, we’ve done a stem cell treatment and he’s now on the water walker.”

Reprinted with permission of HRNZ