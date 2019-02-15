Forget The Price Tag could win again

The Tony Herlihy trained and driven Forget The Price Tag will be a huge chance of repeating last weeks impressive harness racing win on the track when he lines up in the Rating 58 to 84 Hydroflow Handicap Trot tonight at Alexandra Park.

Last week Herlihy gave the classy 4yo a lovely run on the outer before launching on the turn and winning comfortably in 3-32.4 for the 2700m.

This week the distance is a shorter 2200m and although Forget The Price Tag gets a 10m handicap it may not matter judging by the ease of his win in last weeks race.

Hardest to beat look to be the Robert Dunn trained Bonnie Highlander who gives Forget The Price Tag a 10m headstart and a fresh up Heaveyweight Hero who is off the 30m back mark.

Forget The Price Tag ( Majestic Son -Yankeedoosie) was bred by Breckon Farms and at this years New Zealand National Standardbred Yearling Sale Breckon Farms are offering a Muscle Hill colt (Doosie Do) from a race winning Love You sister to the dam of Forget The Price Tag.

Doosie Do (Lot 53)

Harnesslink Media