Hermine Girl and Green Grass Groupe winners

Hermine Girl (3f Atlas de Joudes -Salut Beaute) took the Prix Albert Rayon (Gr. III, purse 60,000€, 2100 meters autostart) on December 13 at Vincennes, clocked in 1.11.7kr for pilot Yoann Lebourgeois.

The 39/1 outside is trainer for Ecurie Danover by Stephane Provoost and she won for the first time in her harness racing career to increase her life earnings to 118,280€. 80/1 Helena Borosso (3f Charly du Noyer ) was second for Sylvain Dieudonne and trainer Philippe Billard. Third was 23/1 Beautiful Calibri (3f Ready Cash ) that Francois Lagadeuc teamed for owner/trainer Philippe Allaire.

On the same card was the Prix Ariste Hemard (Gr. II, purse 85,000€, 2700 meters for four-year olds) and the 9/10 favorite Green Grass (4f Bold Eagle-Tootsie Smiling) scored in 1.13.7kr for Mathieu Mottier. Sebastian Guarato trains the mare for Sebastian Dewulf, and she won for the 10th time in her career for 617,800€ earned. 5.4/1 Gloria Berry (4f Quaker Jet -Tequila Berry) was second for owner/trainer/driver Jean Michel Bazire. 3.1/1 Goldy Mary (4f Ready Cash-Bloody Mary) was third for trainer/driver Matthieu Abrivard.



Green Grass

On Dec.15 at Vincennes was the Prix de Seicheo Sur Le Loir (monte, purse 50,000€, 2850 meters, 10 starters) with victory to 18/1 Freeman de Houelle (5m Vicove -Refina de Houelle) clocked in 1.12.8kr for jockey Eric Raffin and trainer Franck Leblanc. Freeman won for the fifth time in 22 starts for 191,980€ earned. The 8/10 favorite Fakir de L’Eclose (5g Chef du Chatelet) was second for Alexandre Abrivard with third to 11/1 Esprir d’Eliphigny (6g Panache de L’Iton ) for jockey Guillaume Martin.



Freeman de Houelle

Yesterday (December 16) at Vincennes upper class monte performers (including some newcomers) contested the Prix Auguste Francois (monte Gr. III, purse 75,000€, 2175 meters, European eligibles) with 1.2/1 Etonnant (6m Timoko -Migraine) the 1.10.7kr timed winner. Anthony Barrier was the jockey for owner/trainer Richard Westerink. He won for the 11th time in 50 career starts now for 507,350€ earned. 4.2/1 Daida de Vandel (7f Real de Lou ) was second for Alexandre Abrivard and 16/1 Carly (8g Rolling d’Heripre) was third for Guillaume Martin and trainer Thierry Duvaldestin. Monte newcomers Looking Superb (sixth) and Dreammoko (misque dq) were contestants.



Etonnant

