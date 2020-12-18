Hermine Girl and Green Grass Groupe winners

Hermine Girl (3f Atlas de Joudes-Salut Beaute) took the Prix Albert Rayon (Gr. III, purse 60,000€, 2100 meters autostart) on December 13 at Vincennes, clocked in 1.11.7kr for pilot Yoann Lebourgeois.
The 39/1 outside is trainer for Ecurie Danover by Stephane Provoost and she won for the first time in her harness racing career to increase her life earnings to 118,280€. 80/1 Helena Borosso (3f Charly du Noyer) was second for Sylvain Dieudonne and trainer Philippe Billard. Third was 23/1 Beautiful Calibri (3f Ready Cash) that Francois Lagadeuc teamed for owner/trainer Philippe Allaire.
On the same card was the Prix Ariste Hemard (Gr. II, purse 85,000€, 2700 meters for four-year olds) and the 9/10 favorite Green Grass (4f Bold Eagle-Tootsie Smiling) scored in 1.13.7kr for Mathieu Mottier. Sebastian Guarato trains the mare for Sebastian Dewulf, and she won for the 10th time in her career for 617,800€ earned. 5.4/1 Gloria Berry (4f Quaker Jet-Tequila Berry) was second for owner/trainer/driver Jean Michel Bazire. 3.1/1 Goldy Mary (4f Ready Cash-Bloody Mary) was third for trainer/driver Matthieu Abrivard.
Green Grass
On Dec.15 at Vincennes was the Prix de Seicheo Sur Le Loir (monte, purse 50,000€, 2850 meters, 10 starters) with victory to 18/1 Freeman de Houelle (5m Vicove-Refina de Houelle) clocked in 1.12.8kr for jockey Eric Raffin and trainer Franck Leblanc. Freeman won for the fifth time in 22 starts for 191,980€ earned. The 8/10 favorite Fakir de L’Eclose (5g Chef du Chatelet) was second for Alexandre Abrivard with third to 11/1 Esprir d’Eliphigny (6g Panache de L’Iton) for jockey Guillaume Martin.
Freeman de Houelle
Yesterday (December 16) at Vincennes upper class monte performers (including some newcomers) contested the Prix Auguste Francois (monte Gr. III, purse 75,000€, 2175 meters, European eligibles) with 1.2/1 Etonnant (6m Timoko-Migraine) the 1.10.7kr timed winner. Anthony Barrier was the jockey for owner/trainer Richard Westerink. He won for the 11th time in 50 career starts now for 507,350€ earned. 4.2/1 Daida de Vandel (7f Real de Lou) was second for Alexandre Abrivard and 16/1 Carly (8g Rolling d’Heripre) was third for Guillaume Martin and trainer Thierry Duvaldestin. Monte newcomers Looking Superb (sixth) and Dreammoko (misque dq) were contestants.
Etonnant
LeTrot, PMU files/photos
Thomas H. Hicks