Hes Watching filly eyes $50,000 Group 2

01:59 PM 30 Nov 2020 NZDT
Hes Watching three-year-old filly Belladonna Girl proved she is the one to beat in next Saturday’s Group 2 $50,000 Southern Cross Series Final at Globe Derby Park with a devastating win in her heat.

Despite a difficult draw and a wide passage, Belladonna Girl soundly trounced her rivals by 24 metres in a 1:58.2 rate over 2230 metres with the closing 800 in 57.7.

A close fourth in the Breeders Crown Final, she has won three of her last six starts.

Another talented three-year-old daughter of Hes Watching in Silent Rapture NZ made it four on the bounce on Australian soil when she scored in runaway fashion at Cobram, rating 1:59.1.

Hes Watching was also represented by two winners in NSW last week in the two-year-old Major Bracken, who became his 14th individual juvenile winner, and the three-year-old filly Watching You Dream. 

In North America, the NZ bred filly Hereslooknatyou posted her eighth success from 17 starts in her adopted country when she prevailed in 1:56.4 at Saratoga Raceway, New York.

Other recent northern hemisphere winners by Hes Watching were the three-year-olds Illbewatchingu (1:57.4, Yonkers), Saulsbrook Flashy (1:58.8, Flamboro Downs), Panerai (1:59.6, Western Fair Raceway) and She’s Magic (2:00.6, Western Fair).

Hes Watching stands at the Tipperary Equine stud, Young (NSW), of Luke Primmer.

 

Peter Wharton

 

