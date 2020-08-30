Hey Livvy is superb in Armbro Flight

MILTON, ON - August 29, 2020 - Hey Livvy took command going to the half and stormed home to capture the $220,000 Armbro Flight on Saturday night's North America Cup undercard at Mohawk Park .

The five-year-old daughter of Donato Hanover capitalized on an early break by the favoured Atlanta and a mild tempo set by second-choice Plunge Blue Chip, who was backing off the pace after a :27.3 opening panel.

Hey Livvy blazed to the top near the half in :55.2, and then took her own breather to the tune of 1:23.3 to the three-quarters. The mare then opened up at the behest of driver Trevor Henry, turned away late attacks from Felicityshagwell S, who finished second, and Plunge Blue Chip, who finished third, and brought home victory by two lengths in 1:51.2. A late-rushing Superlative picked up the fourth-place cheque.

"I had no idea that [Atlanta] had run," Henry said. "It might've changed things, but I didn't know she'd run."

Jeff Gillis trained Hey Livvy to her sixth victory of the year and 18th lifetime. With her first stakes score, the Pennsylvania-sired, Kentucky-bred mare will add $110,000 to her previous total of $246,343 for owners Blue Chip Bloodstock, Ellen Ott, and Trevor Henry.

Henry commented on his delight in owning the mare after the race.

"I got part of this horse given to me because I got along with her; she was so hard at the start - and she still is hard to drive," Henry said, laughing. "But she still is a fast mare and you appreciate it when she wins."

Hey Livvy paid 12.70 to win.