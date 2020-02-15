Day At The Track

Hi-5 Mandatory Payout Saturday

09:08 AM 15 Feb 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
jackpot+super+hi+5_fb.jpg
MILTON, ON -  February 14, 2020 - Harness racing horseplayers will look to cap off Saturday night (February 15) with a big score by taking home a piece of Woodbine Mohawk Park's Jackpot Hi-5 mandatory payout.

A carryover of $152,060.29 will be brought into the Jackpot Hi-5 mandatory payout and past results show that the total pool is expected to be large.

The most recent Jackpot Hi-5 mandatory payout took place less than two months ago on December 21. On that occasion, a total of $544,793.76 in new money was wagered to go with a carryover of $180,992.59.

The new money total has tripled that of the carryover in three of the past five mandatory payouts, including a record $2.8 million in new money wagered on the March 30, 2019 mandatory payout that had a carryover of $525,140.

The Jackpot Hi-5 race is Race 11 on Saturday's card at Woodbine Mohawk Park. As usual, the mandatory payout race will have an overflow field of 11 going for a purse of $25,000.

The horses competing in Saturday's Hi-5 race are Non-Winners of $8,600 last five starts or $17,200 last 10 pacers. This level would typically compete for a purse of $17,000, but with an extra horse added to the Hi-5 race, the purse has been bumped and all starters will receive money.

Horseplayers can start studying for Saturday's card and the Jackpot Hi-5 by visiting www.Woodbine.com/Mohawk/Free-Programs/ to download the official Woodbine Standardbred program.

Saturday's card will also feature a $36,000 Preferred Pace (Race 9).

Mares Kendall Seelster and So Much More are two of the seven competitors in the top-level event. Millionaire Easy Lover Hanover headlines the male competitors.

Kendall Seelster comes into Saturday's contest just $11,154 away from reaching $1 million in career earnings. The five-year-old Rod Boyd trainee would need a victory to accomplish the milestone this weekend.

Post time for Saturday's card is 7:10 p.m.

by Mark McKelvie, for Woodbine Entertainment

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Four-year-old NJSS division returning
15-Feb-2020 08:02 AM NZDT
Announcement on NJSS payments
15-Feb-2020 07:02 AM NZDT
Update on slaughterhouse-bound Standardbreds
15-Feb-2020 07:02 AM NZDT
HP Sissy is back at Yonkers
15-Feb-2020 06:02 AM NZDT
Parker breaks into top 5 ranking
15-Feb-2020 05:02 AM NZDT
Stop, take a deep breath...What a week it’s been
14-Feb-2020 13:02 PM NZDT
Preferred at Dover won from off the pace
14-Feb-2020 13:02 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News