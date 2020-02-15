Hi-5 Mandatory Payout Saturday

MILTON, ON - February 14, 2020 - Harness racing horseplayers will look to cap off Saturday night (February 15) with a big score by taking home a piece of Woodbine Mohawk Park's Jackpot Hi-5 mandatory payout.

A carryover of $152,060.29 will be brought into the Jackpot Hi-5 mandatory payout and past results show that the total pool is expected to be large.

The most recent Jackpot Hi-5 mandatory payout took place less than two months ago on December 21. On that occasion, a total of $544,793.76 in new money was wagered to go with a carryover of $180,992.59.

The new money total has tripled that of the carryover in three of the past five mandatory payouts, including a record $2.8 million in new money wagered on the March 30, 2019 mandatory payout that had a carryover of $525,140.

The Jackpot Hi-5 race is Race 11 on Saturday's card at Woodbine Mohawk Park. As usual, the mandatory payout race will have an overflow field of 11 going for a purse of $25,000.

The horses competing in Saturday's Hi-5 race are Non-Winners of $8,600 last five starts or $17,200 last 10 pacers. This level would typically compete for a purse of $17,000, but with an extra horse added to the Hi-5 race, the purse has been bumped and all starters will receive money.

Horseplayers can start studying for Saturday's card and the Jackpot Hi-5 by visiting www.Woodbine.com/Mohawk/Free-Programs/ to download the official Woodbine Standardbred program.

Saturday's card will also feature a $36,000 Preferred Pace (Race 9).

Mares Kendall Seelster and So Much More are two of the seven competitors in the top-level event. Millionaire Easy Lover Hanover headlines the male competitors.

Kendall Seelster comes into Saturday's contest just $11,154 away from reaching $1 million in career earnings. The five-year-old Rod Boyd trainee would need a victory to accomplish the milestone this weekend.

Post time for Saturday's card is 7:10 p.m.