Franco Edward wins 2018 Golden Slipper

Friday night at Gloucester Park, Perth, Western Australia saw the last of the Group 1 races for the 2018 season, and what a race it was.

The 2018 Golden Slipper worth $125,000 in prize-money for open 2 year old pacers produced a great finish with Franco Edward winning by a nose.

Drawn barrier 11 which is second on the back line Franco Edward running 3rd last with 900 metres to go pulled out 3 wide to chase the leading pair- stable mate Soho Thunderstruck and the hard working & unlucky Shockwave.

Turning into the straight any one of five could have won it, but the son of American Ideal out of the New Zealand bred mare Edinburgh Franco got the win from Bletchley Park and third place Its Rock And Roll.

Sectional times for the 2130 metre race where.. Lead Time 38.0..First Quarter..30.3..Second Quarter..28.5..Third Quarter..28.3

Fourth Quarter..28.4 and a mile rate of 1.56 which was just a tenth of a second outside the race record .

Franco Edward joins past winners such as..1979 winner San Simeon..1992 winner Chandon.

1997 winner Saab..2010 winner Ohokas Bondy and 2014 winner Beaudiene Boaz .

Click this link for race replay..

http://media.harness.org.au/wa/GPM13071869.mp4

Franco Edward bred in New Zealand by Spreydon Lodge and owned by Robert Watson for trainer/driver Kyle Harper now has a career of..

6 Starts ..4 Wins and 2 Seconds and $156,000+ with a best of 1.54.2MR.

Click this link for his six generation pedigree..

https://classicfamilies.net/CF/Pedigree.aspx?HorseID=10197089&Dup=XDUP

Franco Edward is a descendant from the USA maternal family ..U301 - Kate by Highland Chief..

Classic winning family members include..

Sidepocket 1997 by In The Pocket - 1:52.0US $164,943

Lets Chase the Dream 2012 by Bettors Delight - 1:49.9 $490,835

Dream Royale 2000 by Beach Towel - 1:53.3US $145,068

Soho Lennon 2010 by Mach Three - 1:51.0US $337,627

Western Dream 2002 by Badlands Hanover - 1:56.3 $332,895

Western Cullen 2008 by Christian Cullen - 1:55.6 $447,536

Lochinver 2009 by Mach Three - 1:52.2 $262,530

Wee Brother 2006 by Elsu - 1:51.1US $166,812

Numberone Amenophis 2006 by Live Or Die - 1:53.6 $165,147

Franco Emirate 2006 by Christian Cullen - 1:53.8 $332,830

Artemis Belle 2007 by Artiscape - 1:56.1 $359,599

Franco Enforce 1993 by OK Bye - 1:50.3US $593,738