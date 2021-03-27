High Gear No Fear superb in return

High Gear No Fear picked up where he left off last season, winning the Thursday, Mar. 25 conditioned harness racing feature trot at Woodbine Mohawk Park in his seasonal debut to extend his streak to four.

With Doug McNair at the controls, the four-year-old gelding assumed the third position going into the turn. McNair activated him just past the quarter in 27.1, and he rolled to the front going to the half in 56.4. The pair then took a third-quarter breather, finishing the panel in 1:27.1.

Tymal Riggs (Louis Philippe-Roy), the earlier leader, made his move rounding the turn and matched speed with High Gear No Fear as they trotted for the line. The latter was better on the night though, edging a three-quarter-length victory in 1:56.

Tymal Riggs finished second, and Tymal Tarot (Sylvain Filion) made up ground in the final quarter take the show spot.

High Gear No Fear, the 1/5 favourite, grew his tally to seven from 18 attempts and surpassed $60,000 in earnings with the win. Stephen Bossence trains the Whom Shall I Fear gelding for Stephen Palermo of Etobicoke.

Also on the card, Leo Fleming trained his first winner since 2009. Marlbank Road went wire-to-wire for him in the third for a 1:53.1 score.

Marlbank Road, a three-year-old Sportswriter gelding, broke his maiden with that win, making his record one-for-four with $13,650 earned. Fleming co-owns with Steven Papillon and Gerald Lilley of Rockwood.

Fleming's last trip to the winner's circle as a conditioner was on Jul. 27, 2009 when Overdue took a conditioned event at Mohawk. Prior to 2021, he most recently raced in 2011.

Trainer Francis Guillemette procured his first 2021 win with Tiki Taka in the fourth. Guillemette claimed the son of Manofmanymissions on Mar. 4 and owns him outright. Fellow conditioners Paul Macdonell and Jonathan McKinnon also opened their yearly accounts with wins from Alwaysabeachday in the opener and Iglare Am in the eighth, respectively. Macdonell also drove his filly.