High expectations for Yirribee draft

The announcement of Tintin In America ’s daughter Shartin as the 2019 USA Horse of the Year and the strong early showing of world champion Warrawee Needy ’s first Australian crop look certain to create interest in the Yirribee Pacing Stud harness racing draft at the Australian Pacing Gold sale at Inglis’ Riverside Stables on Sunday, March 8.

The Wagga-based standardbred nursery is offering three colts and two fillies by NZ superstar Tintin In America and three colts and five fillies by Warrawee Needy 1:46.8 ($1.2 million) as part of its 22 strong consignment.

The Tintin In America offering includes colts from Elisabeth Kelly, a half-sister to Macraes Mate, Greg Kelly, etc; Weona Sassy, a half-sister to Interdom champion Weona Warrior; and Be Leave NZ (1:53.9) and fillies out of Shez Ryans, a half-sister to Derby and APG winner Emmas Only; and Prestigious Lombo, a daughter of millionaires Tailamade Lombo.

Heading the Warrawee Needy draft are a colt from the NSW Golden Mile and Lord Mayor’s Cup winner Jamin (1:55.9) as well as fillies out of the multiple Group 1 placegetter Bettor Dreams NZ (1:54.6), the Canadian-bred mare Warrawee Flare (1:50.6), a half-sister to Sunshine Beach; the Pink Bonnet placegetter Artista Lombo (1:58.1) and Classic Counsel NZ, the dam of Floyd Mayweather ($326,492).

The Yirribee consignment also includes yearlings by champion sires Bettor’s Delight, Art Major, American Ideal, Sweet Lou and Courage Under Fire and emerging sire Caribbean Blaster.

There’s a Bettor’s Delight colt from Lettucereason ($180,073), a full sister to million dollar winner and successful sire For A Reason and a Bettor’s Delight sister to the Breeders Crown and Vicbred champion Wrappers Delight 1:51.1 ($414,224) – both from Yirribee client, Redbank Lodge Standardbreds.

Lot 593 - Courage Under Fire- Very Chic NZ

Other well bred yearlings include an Art Major sister to the NSW Breeders Challenge 2YO Final winner Bamako Mali and multiple Group 1 placegetter Sheezallattitude; a Courage Under Fire colt out of the top racemare Very Chic ($217,166); an American Ideal colt out of a half-sister to Chariots Of Fire winner Villagem; a Sweet Lou filly from a daughter of 2YO of the Year Lombo La Fe Fe; and a Caribbean Blaster filly from the 2YO Filly of the Year and APG winner Espleshlimade Lombo.

Peter Wharton