High five for Warwick

Driver Ryan Warwick has made a habit of leaving race meetings with a 100 per cent winning strike rate.

He famously drove all six winners at a Kellerberrin meeting last October.

He drove five winners from as many drives on the nine event card at Pinjarra today.

Warwick drove Jett Star, Rocko Fitz, Missplay, Parmesan and The Bird Dance to success today in another fine display of driving.

Perhaps the best of the wins was that of two-year-old Jett Star in the Ausmic Pest Control Pace (2185m).

Jett Star spent much of the final mile in the breeze outside American Bulitt, who was considered the main danger to the colt.

When Warwick called upon the Bettors Delight youngster he careered away to a dominant 8.8m win on debut.

Warwick scored his first win behind the Frank Fitzpatrick-trained Rocko Fitz in the Pinjarra Traders Westbred Entires and Geldings Pace (2185m), while Missplay made it two consecutive Monday victories in the Tint A Car Mandurah Pace (2185m).

Parmesan took his impressive record to six wins from nine starts in the Woodlands Stud Pace (2185m).

There were a few anxious moments for the $1.14 favourite as The Watch Maker loomed up ominously in the home straight but the gelding fought back to score by 1.6m.

The Bird Dance rounded out the perfect day for Warwick in the Australian Premium Feeds Pace (2631m) with a comfortable 5.3m win.

The gelding started off 30m in the standing start event and worked his way to the front as the field got the bell.

Rum Delight tried to run down the four-year-old but he never looked any threat to spoiling Warwick’s unbeaten afternoon.