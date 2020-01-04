High interest in Always B MIki

In harness racing if you want speed he’s got more than the rest. Always B Miki in 1.46!

It’ll be hard to go anywhere around the 2020 national standardbred yearling sales without hearing about the progeny of Always B Miki.

Officially the fastest standardbred of all time after posting 1:46 at the Red Mile in Lexington in 2016 Always Be Miki received good support at the weanling and aged sales in May last year and that should continue when this, his first Australasian crop of yearlings, take their turn in the sales rings in February.

A multiple Breeders Crown winner and harness racing "Horse Of The Year" Always B MIki achieved success throughout a four year racing career in North America.

Australasian buyers may also be bouyed by the fact that, contrary to other North American sire trends, Always B Miki achieved his greatest successes at an older age after returning from a run of injuries.

A highlight from his crop to be offered in Auckland at the 2020 National Standardbred Yearling Sale include a standout type from Breckon Farms who should attract attention throughout Australasia given the recent successes of close relative.

Lot 106, named I’llavabubbles, is a bay filly with close ties to the Breckon Farms matriarch mare in Megeara and is out of known producer Delightful Dale who has already foaled progeny that have met with great success on both sides of the Tasman, both Shandale (3rd NZ Derby and an Inter Dominion heat place among his racing record and over $300’000 in career earnings) and Shandance who has notched nine wins on Australian soil are testament to the progeny and their winning ways while half sister Gladamare has notched up four wins in little time for New Zealand based trainer Brent Mangos.

Shandale who has 14 wins on his card with $305,000 in earnings

Always B Miki promises to be an exciting and new addition to the sire-lines for this tried and tested maternal line.

Always B Miki Retirement 2016

A new and exciting sire with all the credentials in the world. He’s got what everyone wants. Speed.

That’s Always B Miki .

Ben McMillan