Day At The Track

High interest in Always B MIki

07:51 PM 04 Jan 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Always B Miki, harness racing
Always B Miki
Barbara Livingston photo

In harness racing if you want speed he’s got more than the rest. Always B Miki in 1.46!

It’ll be hard to go anywhere around the 2020 national standardbred yearling sales without hearing about the progeny of Always B Miki.

Officially the fastest standardbred of all time after posting 1:46 at the Red Mile in Lexington in 2016 Always Be Miki received good support at the weanling and aged sales in May last year and that should continue when this, his first Australasian crop of yearlings, take their turn in the sales rings in February.

A multiple Breeders Crown winner and harness racing "Horse Of The Year" Always B MIki achieved success throughout a four year racing career in North America.

Australasian buyers may also be bouyed by the fact that, contrary to other North American sire trends, Always B Miki achieved his greatest successes at an older age after returning from a run of injuries.   

A highlight from his crop to be offered in Auckland at the 2020 National Standardbred Yearling Sale include a standout type from Breckon Farms who should attract attention throughout Australasia given the recent successes of close relative.

Lot 106, named I’llavabubbles, is a bay filly with close ties to the Breckon Farms matriarch mare in Megeara and is out of known producer Delightful Dale who has already foaled progeny that have met with great success on both sides of the Tasman, both Shandale (3rd NZ Derby and an Inter Dominion heat place among his racing record and over $300’000 in career earnings) and Shandance who has notched nine wins on Australian soil are testament to the progeny and their winning ways while half sister Gladamare has notched up four wins in little time for New Zealand based trainer Brent Mangos.

Shandale who has 14 wins on his card with $305,000 in earnings

Always B Miki promises to be an exciting and new addition to the sire-lines for this tried and tested maternal line. 

Always B Miki Retirement 2016

A new and exciting sire with all the credentials in the world. He’s got what everyone wants. Speed. 

That’s Always B Miki.       

Ben McMillan

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

USHWA announces Dan Patch trotters
04-Jan-2020 11:01 AM NZDT
USHWA announces Dan Patch pacers
04-Jan-2020 11:01 AM NZDT
Big number wagered on the Meadowlands
04-Jan-2020 11:01 AM NZDT
40-1 upset winner in Miami Valley opener
04-Jan-2020 11:01 AM NZDT
First Meadowlands WHHC qualifier January 11
04-Jan-2020 09:01 AM NZDT
Preferred Trot to Inukchuk Chuck
04-Jan-2020 09:01 AM NZDT
New face at Cal Expo; Jacob Cutting
04-Jan-2020 07:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News