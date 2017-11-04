High-profile personality charged

The investigative arm of the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission has struck again. This time it is high-profile harness racing media personality Marshall Dobson, who has been arrested and bailed to face court at a date to be set.

The charges are "money laundering” through a fictitious betting account and the sums are believed to run into the millions.

Dobson was at one time a popular choice as on-track Master of Ceremonies at major harness carnivals.

With the election just a few weeks away, harness punters and harness participants want to hear that a commitment to iron tight control, and a punter friendly race format, will be the aim of all major parties.

Join Marburg excitement

THE countdown is on again as the Marburg Pacing Association heads prepares to host the postponed "Oktoberfest/ Harriott Memorial” race meeting.

It has been rescheduled for Sunday November 12, with a projected nine race program. That includes the "Summerfest/Harriott Memorial”.

It will feature two bookies plus "funny money”, two $100 lucky gate draws, $1250 "pick the last six winners” comp, monster raffle, craft beers from three boutique breweries with German sausage and sauerkraut to complement the lager and ale.

The meeting will also have a Tug-O-War, a harnessing demonstration, the introduction of the "Costin Plastic” horse shoe, craft stalls, jumping castle and other attractions for the kids.

Gates open at 11am.

Meanwhile, the Marburg Pacing Association AGM is this morning after trials at 9.30am.

Stable's high hopes

THE Turpin/McMullen stable have exciting five-year-old Mattgregor starting at TABCORP Park, Menangle, tonight.

Unbeaten in both starts this campaign, Mattgregor will head to Melton the following week for the Group 2 $75,000 4 & 5yo Championship.

"He'll start this week at Menangle and that should top him off for the feature the following week,'' it was reported on the Australian Harness Racing website.

"He's in great order and enjoys the surroundings at Menangle.

"He's come through his trial last week in good shape and we're happy with the way he is right now.”

Mattgregor won an Albion Park 1660m trial on October 24 in 1:54.9 while finishing off in 26.9 seconds.

The Rob Roy Mattgregor gelding has won 12 from 24 to date.

While the above is cause for joy, it is balanced by the news that stable star, Watch Pulp Fiction, sustained a tendon injury at his most recent start.

Watch Pulp Fiction will be on the receiving end of sophisticated vet treatment for some time.

It is not always "beer and skittles” in the world of harness racing, quite often the downs outweigh the ups.

Extreme heat policy

THE Queensland Racing Integrity Commission (QRIC) has released advice on caring for racing animals in extreme heat.

"With summer almost upon us, it's a good time to be able to provide this advice through the Commission's extreme heat policy which sets out the key principles for caring for racing animals in hot weather,” Commissioner Ross Barnett said.

"The policy defines the measures to be taken in hot weather when temperatures rise above 35°C including the allocation of extra staff and other resources to race meetings to ensure the health, safety and well-being of all racing animals.”

The advice includes two fact sheets to assist with preventing and treating heat stress in horses and greyhounds as the two species respond to heat in different ways.

The QRIC's extreme heat policy and associated fact sheets can be viewed at www.qric.qld.gov.au/veterinary-services-animal-welfare/heat-policy-and-factsheets/

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Albion Park tonight.

R1: Box trifecta 1-5-6-8: War Dan Appollo (T. Moffat)-Feel The Courage (P. McMullen)-Polished Rocks (M Neilson)-Written In Red (P Diebert).

R2: Quinella 2-4: Comply Or Die (N McMullen) and Shareapassion (P. McMullen).

R3: Quinella 1-8: Lancelot Bromac (H. Barnes) and Withalotofluck (I. Ross).

R4: Village Witch (N. McMullen) and Always My Mate (P. McMullen).

R5: Quinella 2-5: Philanderer (M. Neilson) and Chal Fire (K. Dawson).

R6: Quinella 1-7: Living Grand (H. Barnes) and Glenferrie Boss (C. Petroff).

R7: Box trifecta 1-3-4-8: Projectile (K. Smith)-Only In Rome (T. Dawson)-Jakes Joy (G Dixon)-Domestic Art (H. Barnes).

R8: Quinella 3-4: Win Or Die (N. Dawson) and Weedons Express (N. McMullen).

R9: E/w 7: Ultimate Art (A. Sanderson).

R10: Quinella 4-10: Heavens Hint (N. Dawson) and Firebby (C. Cini).

Honour board

Sisters in-law on the leader board this week with Chantal Turpin top trainer, leading in four winners, and Narissa McMullen driving for the same result in the sulky. Most pleasing is the continued success of ex-Sandgroper Michael Tenardi, with Top Flight Cruize at Redcliffe.

Albion Park, October 27: Call Me Yours (Steven Doherty for Tess Neaves); Fon Ideal (Adam Richardson) for Donny Smith); Comply Or Die (Narissa McMullen for Ron Sallis).

Albion Park, October 28: Flaming Hero (Matt Elkins for Greg Elkins); Bettabe Perfect (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Always My Mate (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Wattlebank Flyer (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Village Witch (Narissa McMullen for Steve Cini); Royal Counsel (Darrell Graham).

Albion Park, October 31: Only In Rome (Isobel Ross for Trent Dawson); Timmo Time (Adam Sanderson for Shawn Grimsey).

Redcliffe, November 1: Real Knuckey (Hayden Barnes for Peter Jones); Royal Counsel (Adam Sanderson for Darrell Graham); Heez Perfect (Gary Litzow); Summer Money (Adam Richardson for Tayla Gillespie); Summer Money (Adam Richardson for Tayla Gillespie); Cocoa Cheval (Narissa McMullen for Ron Sallis); Top Flight Cruize (Michael Tenardi); Luv You Grazaella (Nathan Dawson for Merv Hieronymus).

Redcliffe, November 2: The Restauranteur (Adam Richardson for Lee Storie); Lynchman (Narissa McMullen for John McMullen); Zenmach (Paul Matis); Master Montana (Brittany Graham for Darrell Graham); The Lunchbox Bully (Hayden Barnes for Chantal Turpin); Magnussen (Lachie Manzelmann for Adam Richardson).

by TROT TACTICS with Denis Smith

Reprinted with permission of The Queensland Times