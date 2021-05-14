Highgrove impressive in 2yo feature trot

Exciting two-year old trotter Highgrove confirmed his number one tag for the upcoming harness racing jewels by easily winning tonights NZB Standardbred Harness Million Listed 2yo Trot at Addington raceway.

Trained by Robert Dunn, the Love You gelding speared straight to the lead in the $75,000 event and was never in danger of defeat finally winning by three lengths untouched in the hands of driver John Dunn.

Wy Fi ran home well for second and Rakero Blaze held down third.

The winning mile rate for Highgrove ( Love You - Focus on Me) was 2-01.8 with a final 800m in 58.5 seconds.

Later on the card another big trot on the night was taken out by the Greg and Nina Hope trained Midnight Dash who won the $40,000 Listed Lone Star Aged Trotters Classic.

The win came courtesy of a great Ben Hope drive when Midnight Dash ( Muscle Hill - Lady Midnight) looped the field midrace to lead and then managed to hold off the opposition to win by three quarters of a length, beating Oscar Bonavena who ran a brave second and Chinese Whisper who battled home well for third.

