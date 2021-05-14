Day At The Track

Highgrove impressive in 2yo feature trot

10:00 PM 14 May 2021 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Highgrove, Harness racing
Highgrove

Exciting two-year old trotter Highgrove confirmed his number one tag for the upcoming harness racing jewels by easily winning tonights NZB Standardbred Harness Million Listed 2yo Trot at Addington raceway.

Trained by Robert Dunn, the Love You gelding speared straight to the lead in the $75,000 event and was never in danger of defeat finally winning by three lengths untouched in the hands of driver John Dunn. 

Wy Fi ran home well for second and Rakero Blaze held down third.

The winning mile rate for Highgrove (Love You - Focus on Me)  was 2-01.8 with a final 800m in 58.5 seconds.

Later on the card another big trot on the night was taken out by the Greg and Nina Hope trained Midnight Dash who won the $40,000 Listed Lone Star Aged Trotters Classic.

The win came courtesy of a great Ben Hope drive when Midnight Dash (Muscle Hill - Lady Midnight) looped the field midrace to lead and then managed to hold off the opposition to win by three quarters of a length, beating Oscar Bonavena who ran a brave second and Chinese Whisper who battled home well for third.

View the full results from Addington tonight click here!

 

Harnesslink Media

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Jive Dancing A wins feature nailbiter
14-May-2021 15:05 PM NZST
Bruce Ranger reins in six winners
14-May-2021 11:05 AM NZST
Dorothy's Legacy powers to career best
14-May-2021 09:05 AM NZST
Andy & Julie Miller sweep Harrah's features
14-May-2021 09:05 AM NZST
Wiggle It Jiggleit officially retired
14-May-2021 08:05 AM NZST
NAADA Trots to Ciuffetelli & Zuccarello
14-May-2021 08:05 AM NZST
Lee, Masterson fly in GSY
14-May-2021 08:05 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News