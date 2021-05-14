Highgrove primed for 2yo feature trot

Highgrove (NZ) ( Love You ) is set to continue his incredible harness racing rise in the $75,000 Listed NZB Standardbred Harness Million Two-Year-Old Trot (1980m) at Addington on Friday 14 May.

The gelding has confirmed his status as one of New Zealand’s best two-year-old trotters by winning three of his four career starts.

Highgrove was purchased by trainer Robert Dunn for $34,000 at NZB Standardbred’s 2020 National Yearling Sale in Christchurch from Laura Smith’s draft.

Dunn then syndicated the trotter amongst his stable owners including Alan Neumann, Ian Neumann, Vinnie Neumann, Emma Hintz, and Brent Clarke.

The trainer would like nothing more than to see Highgrove reward his owners’ loyalty with a Harness Million Series crown.

“They are great owners and we would love to be able to win this race for them,” Dunn said.

Highgrove impressed right from the moment he joined the Diamond Racing stable following his purchase at the National Standardbred Yearling Sale.

And his progression since has Dunn and his son John, who is set to take the reins behind the star trotter on Friday night, thrilled with their gelding’s Harness Million preparation.

“He has always been a very nice horse,” Dunn said.

“Ross Houghton broke him in for us and he really liked him.

“Johnny has made some changes to his shoeing after his last run and he is really happy with him going into Friday night.”

Highgrove comes into the Harness Million Two-Year-Old Trot after an emphatic eight-length win at Ashburton.

Two starts prior, the gelding powered to a big win in the $28,200 Group Three New Zealand Two-Year-Old Trotting Stakes (1980m) at Addington, despite losing valuable ground early in the race.

Bookmakers clearly think Dunn can deliver a Harness Million crown for his owners.

Highgrove has been installed the red-hot favourite for the lucrative feature.

The Sale topping trotter at NZB Standardbred’s 2020 National Yearling Sale is rated the hardest horse for Highgrove to beat.

Toro Stride (NZ) ( Love You ) comes into Friday night’s race after running fourth at Rangiora last weekend in just his second race start for trainer Phil Williamson and driver Matthew Williamson.

The two-year-old was a $280,000 purchase made by Peter Lagan Standardbreds secured from the draft of Barron Bloodstock.

Brother Love (NZ) (Love You) beat Toro Stride home at Rangiora last weekend and looks a strong threat in Friday night’s feature for trainer-driver Gavin Smith.

The gelding purchased by Smith for $16,000 at the 2020 National Yearling Sale in Christchurch.

Emma Joy (NZ) ( Majestic Son ) has made the trip down South from the Waikato for trainers Jason and Megan Teaz to contest tonight’s Listed Harness Million Series race.

The filly has produced a win and a second placing in just two starts while racing in the North Island.

Emma Joy was purchased for $5,000 by Jason Teaz at the 2019 All Age Sale at Karaka.

One Tree Hill (NZ) (Muscle Hill), Wy Fi (NZ) (Love You), Rakero Blaze (NZ) ( Bettor’s Delight ) and Nortie Nortie (NZ) ( Andover Hall ) will also contest the NZB Standardbred Harness Million Two-Year-Old Trot.

The $75,000 Listed NZB Standardbred Harness Million Two-Year-Old Trot (1980m) will be run as Race 6 at 7:09PM (NZT) at Addington Raceway on Friday 14 May.

2021 Harness Million Two-Year-Old Trot Final Field

BARRIER HORSE DRIVER TRAINER SALE PURCHASER 1 Brother Love Gavin Smith Gavin Smith 2020 Christchurch Yearling Sale, $16,000 Mr GD Smith 2 Toro Stride Matthew Williamson Phil Williamson 2020 Christchurch Yearling Sale, $280,000 Peter Lagan Standardbreds 3 One Tree Hill Brad Williamson Brad Williamson 2020 Auckland Yearling Sale, $30,000 Mr BM Williamson 4 Wy Fi Natalie Rasmussen Hayden Cullen 2020 Auckland Yearling Sale, $40,000 All Stars Racing Stables 5 Highgrove John Dunn Robert Dunn 2020 Christchurch Yearling Sale, $34,000 Diamond Racing 6 Rakero Blaze Bob Butt Phil Burrows 2020 Auckland Yearling Sale, $30,000 Dawe Contracting 7 Emma Joy Megan Teaz Jason & Megan Teaz 2019 Auckland All Age Sale, $5,000 Mr JL Teaz 8 Nortie Nortie Ricky May Michael Purdon 2020 Auckland Yearling Sale, $35,000 Mr M Purdon