Hirondelle Sibey wins Gr. II Prix Annick Dreux

November 28, 2020 - Today’s Paris Vincennes harness racing program featured the Gr. II Prix Annick Dreux “Criterium des Pouliches” (purse 95,000€, 2700 meters, three year old females) and 2.3/1 odds Hirondelle Sibey (3f Gazouillis -Celina de Chatelet) scored in 1.14.7kr with Eric Raffin up for trainer J.M. Baudouin.

This was her fifth career victory now for 245,600€ earned.

Second home was 3.4/1 Hanna des Molles (3f Village Mystic -Ultimate Jet) with Alexandre Abrivard up for trainer L. Cl. Abrivard.

The 1.7/1 favorite Havana d’Aurcy (3f Royal Dream -Avila) took third with Jean Michel Bazire up.

9/1 Hunter Valley (3f Charly du Noyer -Reethi Rah Jet) and 84/1 Hora Beji (3f Ni Ho Ped d’Ombree ) completed the top five.

Hirondelle Sibey

The Gr. III Prix Jacques des Vauloge (purse 85,000€, 2700 meters, three year old males) was next on the superb Vincennes card and here the 3/1 odds Hooker Berry (3m Booster Winner -Osaka Berry) prevailed in 1.15.3kr with trainer Jean Michel Bazire up.

This fifth career win for Hooker Berry raised his life earnings to 324,320€.

The 6/10 favorite Hohneck (3m Royal Dream -Carances) was second with Yoann Lebourgeois at the lines for owner/trainer Philippe Allaire ahead of 13/1 Hokkaido Jiel (3m Brillantissime ) with P.Y. Verva up for trainer J. L. Dersoir.

108/1 Heart Of Gold (3m Bird Parker ), 34/1 Hyacinto Bello (3m Voltigeur de Myrt ) and 26/1 Hades de Vandel (3m Ganymede ) followed the top three, these also in a close pack.

Hooker Berry

The Gr. III Prix de Chenonceaux (purse 70,000€, 2700 meters, 4-5 year old European eligibles) completed the groupe level events today.

Here the 10/1 odds Fun Quick (5m Carpe Diem -Activity Quick) scored in 1.12.1kr with Matthieu Abrivard up for Ecurie Quick Star and trainer Maik Esper.

The was the winner’s fifth career victory now for 345,900€ earned.

13/1 Fire Cracker (5g Quaro -Urganza) was second handled by Eric Raffin for trainer Gregory Thorel.

Third was 29/1 Galileo Bello (4m Aladin d;Ecajuel ) with Gabriel Gelormini up.

32.1 Foxtrot Sea and 8.8/1 Fric du Chene completed the top five.

​Fun Quick

Thomas H. Hicks