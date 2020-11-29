Hirondelle Sibey wins Gr. II Prix Annick Dreux

November 28, 2020 - Today’s Paris Vincennes harness racing program featured the Gr. II Prix Annick Dreux “Criterium des Pouliches” (purse 95,000€, 2700 meters, three year old females) and 2.3/1 odds Hirondelle Sibey (3f Gazouillis-Celina de Chatelet) scored in 1.14.7kr with Eric Raffin up for trainer J.M. Baudouin.
This was her fifth career victory now for 245,600€ earned.
Second home was 3.4/1 Hanna des Molles (3f Village Mystic-Ultimate Jet) with Alexandre Abrivard up for trainer L. Cl. Abrivard.
The 1.7/1 favorite Havana d’Aurcy (3f Royal Dream-Avila) took third with Jean Michel Bazire up.
9/1 Hunter Valley (3f Charly du Noyer-Reethi Rah Jet) and 84/1 Hora Beji (3f Ni Ho Ped d’Ombree) completed the top five.
Hirondelle Sibey
The Gr. III Prix Jacques des Vauloge (purse 85,000€, 2700 meters, three year old males) was next on the superb Vincennes card and here the 3/1 odds Hooker Berry (3m Booster Winner-Osaka Berry) prevailed in 1.15.3kr with trainer Jean Michel Bazire up.
This fifth career win for Hooker Berry raised his life earnings to 324,320€.
The 6/10 favorite Hohneck (3m Royal Dream-Carances) was second with Yoann Lebourgeois at the lines for owner/trainer Philippe Allaire ahead of 13/1 Hokkaido Jiel (3m Brillantissime) with P.Y. Verva up for trainer J. L. Dersoir.
108/1 Heart Of Gold (3m Bird Parker), 34/1 Hyacinto Bello (3m Voltigeur de Myrt) and 26/1 Hades de Vandel (3m Ganymede) followed the top three, these also in a close pack.
Hooker Berry
The Gr. III Prix de Chenonceaux (purse 70,000€, 2700 meters, 4-5 year old European eligibles) completed the groupe level events today.
Here the 10/1 odds Fun Quick (5m Carpe Diem-Activity Quick) scored in 1.12.1kr with Matthieu Abrivard up for Ecurie Quick Star and trainer Maik Esper.
The was the winner’s fifth career victory now for 345,900€ earned.
13/1 Fire Cracker (5g Quaro-Urganza) was second handled by Eric Raffin for trainer Gregory Thorel.
Third was 29/1 Galileo Bello (4m Aladin d;Ecajuel) with Gabriel Gelormini up.
32.1 Foxtrot Sea and 8.8/1 Fric du Chene completed the top five.
Fun Quick
Thomas H. Hicks