Historic night at Tioga Downs

Celebrity Ruth (Trond Smedshammer), Barn Bella (Jeff Gregory), Maewegonow (Charlie Norris) all had New York Sire Stakes wins during first leg for harness racing 3 year-old trotting fillies at Tioga Downs Sunday night (May 28).

An incredible night of racing started during the Hub International Pace - Final for 3 year-old Colts and Geldings. The entry from owner Ken Jacobs and trainer Linda Toscano of Brian J (Scott Zeron) and Avatar J (Mike Simons) ended in a dead heat. Brian J ($2.10) took the lead at the top of the stretch, but Avatar J (2.10) came flying late to earn the tie. Both 3 year-old American Ideal colts achieved lifetime marks of 1:52.3.

Next the ladies to center stage. In the first of three New York Sire stake races Celebrity Ruth ($4.90), who is owned by White Birch Farm and trained by Smedshammer went gate to wire for the win. The 3 year-old filly trotter by Archangel set a track record for 3 year-old fillies of 1:53.4. Mamora Bay (Sam Schillaci) finished second with Sunshine Delight (Christian Lind) getting third.

The very next race was the second of three Sire Stakes races. Barn Bella (Jeff Gregory), who equaled the track record a week ago, would be the heavy favorite. The 3 year-old filly by Conway Hall stormed to the front just after the first-quarter. Barn Bella ($2.10), who is owned by Steven (trainer) and Nancy Pratt with the Purple Haze Stables glided to an easy victory and recaptured the track record in 1:53.3. Amber Ella (Scott Zeron) came up to capture second as Soutwhind Tesla (Jim Morril Jr) followed to earn third.

The final race of the New York State trotting fillies went to Maewegonow (Charlie Norris). After the favorite Northern Courtney went on a break Maewegonow ( Deweycheatumnhowe ) took the lead right at the first-quarter. Owned by Carrie Norris, G&B Racing with Acadia Farms and trained by Charlie Norris, Maewegonow hung on to beat a hard charging Scarey Karie (Phil Fluet) in 1.55.4; Deli-Delite (Chris Lems) was third.

Tioga Downs starts their 11 race Memorial day card (May 29) at 1pm.

John Horne for Tioga Downs.