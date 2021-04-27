History made at Nutrient Sale

The Father Patrick colt out of multiple Group 1-winning mare Une Belle Allure which was the highest priced trotter ever purchased in Australia.

Trotting yearlings topped the averages at a harness racing's major standardbred sale for the first time ever in Australasia at the Nutrien Equine Standardbred Yearling sale in Melbourne

Figures from show that trotting bred yearlings fetched an average $33,950 against an average of $29,604 for their pacing-bred cousins.

The sale was a resounding success with 213 lots out of 265 lots totalling $6,519,000, a clearance rate of 83.86% and a sale average of $30,605.63.

But the news for trotting breeders was even better, with the 50 trotters accruing $1,697,500 at an average of $33,950.

And while the top lot was still a pacing-bred colt, with a colt by BETTORS DELIGHT out of OUR GOLDEN GODDESS selling for $180,000 (the third highest price paid for a standardbred yearling in Australia) a trotting-bred colt was not far behind in second place.

Alabar Farms went top $170,000 to secure a FATHER PATRICK colt out of multiple Group 1-winning mare UNE BELLE ALLURE from Yabby Dam Farms, which is the highest priced trotter ever purchased in Australia.

Indeed trotting specialist Yabby Dam Farms led their way at the sale, with their 29 lots sold, averaging more than $40k ($40,931).

Yabby Dam Farms also saw yearlings from their international roster of stallions averaging many times their service fees.

Leading the way was resident stallion French group winner Used To Me , who stands for just $1750, and who averaged nearly 10 times his service fee, with his his top lot fetching $40,000 and his five lots totalling $85,000 for an average of $17,000.

And Quaker Jet , who has been available via frozen semen for $6000, had his top lot fetch $90,000, with his two lots amassing $117,500, an average of $58,750, again almost 10 times his service fee.

Leading European stallion Orlando Vici , who has been available via frozen semen for $10,000, had seven lots total $208,500 for an average of $29,785, almost three times his service fee.

Yabby Dam Farms will be offering its annual unreserved broodmare reduction at the upcoming Nutrient Equine Standardbred June online auction (June 4th to 7th).

The sale is an opportunity for breeders to acquire outstandingly bred trotting broodmares from Yabby Dam Farms select band and previous reductions have included some real gems.

Previous reductions have included mares that have since gone on to produce group winners such as My Dreamweaver (dam of the year Don’t Care), Elle Galleon (dam of NSW Derby winner Xebec etc) and Pepperell Magic (dam of Victorian Derby and three-year-old Breeders Crown placegetter and Jewels invite , All Cashed Up etc).

HRV - Dave Sanders, Haras des Trotteurs