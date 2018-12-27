Never Say Never N in 17th victory

Never Say Never N seen here winning the Sagamore Hill Final at his fifth start in North America

Bettor's Delight five-year-old Never Say Never N claimed his 17th lifetime victory just before Christmas with harness racing driver Corey Callahan at the helm for trainer Dylan Davis at Dover Downs winning by two lengths in 1:52.1. His previous win was at Hoosier Park when taking a lifetime mark of 1:50 in August 2018.

Never Say Never N was sold to North America by JC International in November 2016 and has been a good earner there making a tidy $229,728 to date.

Before he was exported, Never Say Never N had only five starts in New Zealand for trainer Ken Barron, for one win at Ashburton over 2600 metres rating a 2.05.9 mile rate over the distance.

When he arrived in North America Never Say Never N won his first five races in a row with the last of those five wins coming in the $61,800 Sagamore Hill Final at the half-mile oval of Yonkers Raceway in 1:54.2 which was a great effort for a new import from New Zealand.

Never Say Never N is the first foal of the Group placed race winning mare Maid In Splendour who has produced three to the races for three winners to date. A full-sister to Never Say Never N was a recent winner for The Allstars stable at Addington called Ruby Rose. Another full-brother is entered in the inaugural National Standardbred Yearling Sale at Karaka on the 18th of February 2019.

Entered on behalf of The Breckon Farms draft as Lot 58 this colt is called Pace N Pride and is the fifth foal of Maid In Splendour.

Pace N Pride is by Bettor's Delight, who needs no introduction as he is the dominant leading pacing stallion in the world right now, yes that is right he is the overall leading money winning sire in all four Countries, New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the USA. Bettor's Delight has bred over 7,500 mares in all Countries and he is heading towards $300 million in progeny earnings right now.

Maid In Splendour

Maid In Splendour is from the race winning and now great producing Holmes Hanover mare Diamonds N Gold, dam of ten winners to date including Diamonds N Furs 1:54.8f ($231,399).

Diamonds N Gold is a half-sister to the super racehorse Desperate Comment ($1,033,065) who won many races including the 1996 $250,000 Victoria Cup seen here;