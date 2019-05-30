Holland confident in Ideal Jimmy

LONDON...Driver Brent Holland will be making his first trip to Canada in more than a decade and the Illinois native will be making his driving debut at The Raceway at Western Fair District this Friday night.

Holland, who has over 5,000 driving victories, will team up with trainer Erv Miller aboard Ideal Jimmy in the $157,000 edition of the Camluck Classic.

"He's a very, very talented horse," Holland said. "He's not an overly big horse, but he's got a big set of lungs and can handle the turns very well which is a big asset to have on the half-mile."

When the post position draw was announced Monday afternoon on the pre-game show, Holland was pleased with the outcome.

"Erv (Miller) texted me and said 'we have the rail,' it couldn't have worked out any better," said Holland.

When asked how the race might play out. Holland was quick to respond.

"Well, I have Plan 'A', Plan 'B' and Plan 'C' and they are all the same plan. Take no prisoners," he said with a chuckle. "My horse is so good on the front. Actually I don't think he's been beat on the front this season."

Holland last drove in Canada back in 2008 aboard Pop Z Pop in the $185,000 edition of the Des Smith for trainer Miller.

"I've only been to Canada three times I believe and I'm excited to visit again," he said. "I was talking with Joe Bongiorno just the other day about the race and he told me what a great event it is. I'm excited to be a part of it."

Below is the complete field in post position order:

1. Ideal Jimmy

2. Done Well

3. The Wall

4. Southwind Amazon

5. Sintra

6. Rockin Speed

7. Trump Nation

8. Rockin Ron

Camluck Classic night will also offer a powerful undercard that will include eight divisions of the Ontario Sires Stakes for three-year-old pacing fillies along with a quartet of City Of London Series finals.

Visitors will once again have a chance to enjoy the action from the confines of the giant Infield Tent, which was a hit with guests last year. It offers a unique vantage point and entertainment experience with fantastic food and beverage offerings for just $50 plus tax. Tickets to the Infield Event are currently on sale with limited tickets available.

The Party on the Patio will be back this year, and bigger and better than ever. Along with the delicious food and beverage offerings that will be available, popular local entertainers Sarina Haggarty and Connor Morand will be on hand performing their unique mix of new material and cover songs throughout the evening.

To stay up to date on the Camluck Classic and everything happening at The Raceway, visit www.westernfairdistrict.com.