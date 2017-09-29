Holloway barn fronts Bluegrass colt, filly pace

LEXINGTON, KY-- Harness racing trainer Joe Holloway sends two of the top freshmen pacers this season, Closing Statement and Rainbow Room, to compete in the $302,000 Bluegrass Two-Year-Old Colt and Gelding Pace and $262,700 Bluegrass Two-Year-Old Filly Pace respectively on Saturday, September 30 at The Red Mile.

Rainbow Room, by Somebeachsomewhere from the Artiscape mare Rainbow Blue, goes in the first division of the Bluegrass Two-Year-Old Filly Pace, named "The Artspeak" and presented by Hanover Shoe Farms and the Artspeak Syndicate. A winner of six races in seven starts this season, Rainbow Room has amassed $311,199 in earnings for owners Crawford Farms Racing, Val D'Or Farms, and Ted Gewertz. The $100,000 Lexington-Select purchase exits a 1:52.2 win in the $240,000 Kentuckiana and will start from post six with David Miller driving.

Closing Statement competes in the second of four divisions of the Bluegrass Two-Year-Old Colt and Gelding Pace, named "The Western Ideal" and presented by Hanover Shoe Farms and Brittany Farms. Owned by Val D'Or Farms, Rojan Stables, and Ted Gewertz, the colt by Somebeachsomewhere from the Western Ideal mare Ideal Newton enters off three consecutive victories, having five total to his credit this season, earning $138,264 in the process. Purchased for $125,000 at the Harrisburg Yearling Sale last fall, Closing Statement will start from post four with David Miller driving.

The second division of the Artspeak features Betterthangraduate, a Ron Burke-trained daughter of Betterthancheddar from the Western Hanover mare Western Graduate. A winner of two races in nine starts this season, the $52,000 Harrisburg Yearling Sale purchase has banked $87,845 this season for owners Burke Racing Stable, Silva, Purnell, and Libby, Phillip Collura and Weaver Bruscemi. Matt Kakaley will drive.

Come See The Show, by Somebeachsomewhere out of the Rocknroll Hanover mare Put On A Show, faces undefeated Kentucky Sires Stakes (KYSS)-champion Band Stand in the final division of the Artspeak. Off a 1:51.1 third-place finish in the $405,000 She's A Great Lady, Come See The Show, a winner of two races in six starts this season, will start from post one for trainer Linda Toscano and driver Tim Tetrick. The earner of $118,182 this season competes for the interests of Richard and Joanne Young.

Band Stand, winning all five of her outings, starts from post seven off a 1:52.4 win in the $250,000 KYSS final. A $40,000 Lexington-Select purchase, the filly by A Rocknroll Dance from the Artsplace mare Al's Girl has earned $171,550 for owner Brad Grant. Tony Alagna trains and Joe Bongiorno will drive.

The opening division of the Western Ideal features I'm A Big Deal, a Somebeachsomewhere colt from the McArdle mare Big Mcdeal, who exits a fifth-place finish in the Metro Pace eliminations. A $300,000 Lexington-Select purchase, co-owner Chris Ryder conditions the winner of two races in seven starts for owners Craig Henderson and Robert Mondillo. Earning $17,260 this season, David Miller will drive from post two.

Locally-based Larry Karr races in the same division, going from post nine for owner-trainer C. Kevin Thomas and partner Jason Thompson. By A Rocknroll Dance from the Art Major mare Emily Car, the winner of three races in six starts this season exits a career-best 1:52.2 victory, winning by eight-and-a-quarter lengths in a two-year-old condition. Purchased for $35,000 at the Lexington-Select sale last fall, he has earned $6,000 this season. Tim Tetrick will drive.

Manverick, an undefeated New York-based colt by American Ideal from the Real Desire mare Desirable Cindy, battles KYSS runner-up Grand Teton in the third division of the Western Ideal. Starting from post one, the Jessica Okusko trainee enters off a 1:54.1 qualifier at Lexington, following his fifth-straight win, a 1:52.2 lifetime-best mile in a division of the Excelsior Series. Compiling $26,400 in earnings for owners M&L of Delaware, the $15,000 Lexington-Select purchase will be driven by Brian Sears.

Sent the 3-5 favorite in the KYSS Final, Grand Teton enters off a second-place effort from post 10 and will start from post seven for owner and breeder Diamond Creek Racing and trainer Jimmy Takter. A winner of five races in seven starts, the colt by A Rocknroll Dance from the Western Hanover mare Western Montana has amassed $125,000 in earnings this season. Mark MacDonald will drive.

The final division of the Western Ideal attracts Twin B Tuffenuff, the fourth-place finisher in the $660,960 Metro Pace. By Rock N Roll Heaven out of the Dragon Again mare In The Pink, he broke his maiden in the $32,800 Metro Pace eliminations, pacing in 1:51.1. Earning $77,764 for owner Marvin Rounick, the Steve Elliot trainee starts from post six with Brett Miller in the bike.

Post time for the final evening program of the Grand Circuit meet is set for 7:00 p.m. EDT.

By Ray Cotolo, for The Red Mile