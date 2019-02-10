Home bred takes out Classic

Owner/breeder Colleen Lindsay was almost speechless after the all-the-way win by her filly Typhoon Tiff in the $50,000 Group Two Daintys Daughter Classic at Gloucester Park last night for harness racing trainer/driver Colin Brown.

It was Colleen Lindsay’s second Daintys Daughter Classic after she won the race in 2010 with Centrefold Angel which was trained by Deb Sweet and driven by Colin Brown.

The win by Typhoon Tiff was Brown’s third in the race as a driver and his second as a trainer having won in 2013 with Gota Good Lookadda.

To watch the video replay of this race click on this link.

Some 20 years ago Colleen took the advice of trainer Bob Sweet and bought the mare Blithe Spirit which had won six races for Sweet.

By Classic Garry , Blithe Spirit was a grand-daughter of the outstanding broodmare Papagena which had been bred by Dr Tom Early from his imported New Zealand mare Star Song.

Star Song produced the winners of 46 races in Western Australia including the standout gelding Magic Flute whose 16 wins, all in the city, included a heat of the 1957 Inter Dominion, a State Sprint Championship and a pair of Easter Cups for trainer Fred Kersley Snr.

Although unraced Papagena was prolific at the stud for Dr Early with her 16 foals producing 10 winners of 57 races including the good mare Bellagena which won two Empress Stakes and an August Cup for trainer Fred R Kersley.

Another daughter of Papagena in Gena Wrack also won an Empress Stakes.

When mated to Art Major ’s full-brother Perfect Art in 1998, Blithe Spirit produced a filly later named Twisted Art which didn’t race and then to compound matters her first two foals, both colts, died.

Proving the adage that patience and persistence are a virtue, Twisted Art produced a filly in 2006 later to be named Centrefold Angel.

Centrefold Angel’s 14 wins included the Group One Diamond Classic for 2yos, the aforementioned Daintys Daughter Classic and later a WA Breeders Stakes.

In 2007 Twisted Art produced another filly later named Tiffany Twisted which won three races as a 2yo before being injured and sent to stud in 2010.

Her first foal was the Bettors Delight gelding Bettor Twisted which has won 10 races and some $90,000. After an attempted race-track comeback in 2013 failed Twisted Art was again served by Bettors Delight that year and produced the filly Tiffany Twirl which won as a 3yo last season.

Twisted Art’s third foal, again by Bettors Delight , is Typhoon Tiff which now boasts a record of five wins, one second and one third in her seven starts for stakes of $65,526.

Typhoon Tiff finished second to the New Zealand bred Majorpride in the $100,000 Group One Diamond Classic at Gloucester Park in June last year after racing outside the leader.

She was sent for a spell shortly thereafter and didn’t resume racing until 29th January when she easily accounted for star New Zealand bred filly Dracarys at Pinjarra when Typhoon Tiff led throughout rating 1:55.2 for the 1684 metres and sprinted home the last half in 55.0 with quarters of 26.7 and 27.8.

It was a masterful training performance by Brown that Typhoon Tiff should perform so well after a seven month break with the benefit of trials.

A consummate horseman, Colin Brown has a unique record in the 109 year history of harness racing in Perth as the only individual to have trained more than 500 winners and to have driven more than 2000 winners for other trainers.

After last night’s win Brown has trained 827 winners and driven 2930 (2245 for other trainers). Only Hall Of Fame inductee Chris Lewis has driven more winners in Perth.