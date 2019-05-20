Day At The Track

Homicide Hunter claims gritty win

08:32 AM 20 May 2019 NZST
Homicide Hunter,Harness racing
Homicide Hunter parries a late charge from All Champy in Sunday's Great Northeast Open Series action at Harrah's Philadelphia.
Lauren Tucker/World Wide Racing Photos.
Chester, PA -- Despite being strung out early by rival Top Flight Angel, Crawford Farms Racing's Homicide Hunter ($4.40) had enough energy to fend off a late charge from All Champy in Great Northeast Open Series action on Sunday afternoon (May 19) at Harrah's Philadelphia, taking the day's featured $30,000 trot in 1:52.4.

In their first meeting since the 2018 harness racing Breeders Crown, Homicide Hunter (Yannick Gingras) and Top Flight Angel (Marcus Miller) -- one-two in last year's season-ending classic -- threw down immediately from the outset. The pair sprinted well clear of Scirocco Rob (David Miller) on the first turn, and Homicide Hunter battled to force Top Flight Angel into the pocket through a :27 first quarter. After pulling the half back to :56.2, Homicide Hunter again accelerated up the far side, inching away from Top Flight Angel past three-quarters in 1:24.3 but also preparing for the first-over challenge of All Champy (Simon Allard).

All Champy, who angled out from fifth at race's midpoint, worked to within a half length of Homicide Hunter at the eighth pole, but could get no closer at any point in the homestretch. Homicide Hunter earned the 40th win of his career by that same half-length margin over All Champy, while even-money choice Top Flight Angel finished third another 2-1/2 lengths in arrears.

Ron Burke trains Homicide Hunter, whose 1:48.4 effort at The Red Mile last October is the fastest ever from a trotter.

Tim Tetrick, who took the $14,500 pacing sub-feature with Rockeyed Optimist ($2.60, 1:51.1), led all drivers with a grand slam on the 14-race program.

The Jackpot Hi-5 carryover eclipsed the $30,000 mark after odds-on choice Crockets Cullen N ($3.80, Larry Stalbaum) won the fifth race and keyed an 8-3-5-4-1 combination which returned $98.90 on a 20-cent ticket. With multiple winners, the jackpot carryover for Wednesday's (May 22) fifth race has increased to $30,463.50.

First post for Wednesday's 13-race card is 12:25 p.m. EDT.

by James Witherite 
Harrah's Philadelphia racing media.
Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Deetzy wins featured pace
20-May-2019 09:05 AM NZST
20-May-2019 08:05 AM NZST
Jimmy Devaux wins on catch-drive
20-May-2019 07:05 AM NZST
"Joltin' Joe" Pennacchio wins Billings Trot
20-May-2019 04:05 AM NZST
Svanstedt wins both divisions
19-May-2019 16:05 PM NZST
Elims for Rooney,Lismore Paces
19-May-2019 16:05 PM NZST
Rodeo Rock in Pocono's fastest of 2019
19-May-2019 15:05 PM NZST
