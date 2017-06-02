Hoof Beats photo contest is open

Columbus, OH --- Have some photos that capture your love for harness racing and Standardbreds? Enter them into the Hoof Beats photo contest.

The contest, hosted on the Hoof Beats Facebook page and on www.HarnessRacingFanZone.com, will run from June 1 until Oct. 1. The winners will be determined by the most votes in each category and each will receive a year's subscription to Hoof Beats and a copy of 100 Years in Harness.

Photos from the contest will be featured in an upcoming issue of Hoof Beats magazine and one lucky submission will be selected for the cover.

The contest can be found online here.

There are three categories for submissions, and each contestant may enter up to three photos. The three categories are:

Professionals: those who have been paid $500 or more for their photography

Fans: those who have not been paid $500 for their photography

Photo illustration: Photos that have been edited in an artistic way. This includes filters, such as those offered by Instagram.

Facebook entries are much preferred. However, if you are not on Facebook, e-mail submissions will still be accepted and will be entered manually by Hoof Beats staff. They can be submitted to hoofbeats@ustrotting.com.

Click here for the complete rules.

Ken Weingartner