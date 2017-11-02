Grand Circuit stakes this Saturday

Harness Racing This Week: Carl Erskine Trot, Monument Circle, the USS Indianapolis and the Crossroads of America, Hoosier Park, Anderson, Ind.; and Kindergarten finals and consolations, Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, N.J.

Schedule of events: After hosting the Breeders Crown races the past two weekends, the Grand Circuit remains at Hoosier Park as the track will have four stakes races on the Saturday (Nov. 4) card. Leading the way is the $220,000 (est.) Carl Erskine Trot for 3-year-old male trotters. Also on tap will be the $200,000 (est.) Monument Circle for 3-year-old male pacers, the $115,000 (est.) Crossroads of America for 3-year-old filly trotters and the $115,000 (est.) USS Indianapolis for 3-year-old filly pacers.

Also on Saturday, Meadowlands Racetrack will card the four Kindergarten Series finals for 2-year-old pacers and trotters. The 2-year-old colt trot carries a purse of $214,900, the 2-year-old filly trotters will race for $198,000, the purse for the 2-year-old colt pace is $150,000 and the 2-year-old filly pacers will race for $140,550.

Last time: Hoosier Park was in the Grand Circuit spotlight last weekend as the Indiana oval hosted 12 Breeders Crown finals.

Hannelore Hanover became the first female winner of the Breeders Crown Open Trot in 19 years, beating Crazy Wow by 1-1/4 lengths in 1:52.1 in Saturday's (Oct. 28) $526,250 final. Marion Marauder was third.

Crazy Wow led the field around the first turn, with Hannelore Hanover staying to his outside in a move for the lead. She got there just prior to the quarter, reached in :26.3, but held the spot only briefly as Marion Marauder trotted by and took the group to the half in :55.3.

Marion Marauder remained on top as the field hit three-quarters in 1:25, but Hannelore Hanover and driver Yannick Gingras were soon to make a move in the stretch to take the lead for good.

"I honestly didn't see that one coming," said Gingras about Marion Marauder leaving hard off the gate. "I didn't really want to be in a two-hole, I know he is a nice horse, but I didn't want to be behind him. It's just the way it goes and it worked out."

Hannelore Hanover, a 5-year-old mare trained by Ron Burke, became the first female winner of the Open Trot since Moni Maker in 1998. The only other mare to win the Open Trot was CR Kay Suzie in 1996.

For the year, Hannelore Hanover has won nine of 16 races and earned $952,879. For her career, the former Indiana Sire Stakes champion has won 35 of 57 races and earned $2.37 million. Hannelore Hanover is owned by Burke Racing Stable, the partnership of Mark Weaver and Mike Bruscemi, Frank Baldachino, and J&T Silva Stables. She is a daughter of Swan For All out of the mare High Sobriety. She was bred by Hanover Shoe Farms.

Beckhams Z Tam out-dueled favorite Downbytheseaside down the stretch to win Saturday's $527,500 Breeders Crown for 3-year-old male pacers by a quarter-length in 1:51.1 and touch off an emotional celebration. Miso Fast was third.

Beckhams Z Tam, the third Indiana-bred of the night to capture a Breeders Crown, has spent nearly his entire career racing at Hoosier Park. He was driven by Ricky Macomber Jr. and is trained by his wife, Jamie Macomber, who is a former assistant for Ron Burke in her first year with her own stable. The colt is owned by Bill Matz's Z Tam Stables. It was the first Breeders Crown win for all.

Jamie Macomber greeted her husband with a hug and kiss as he returned to the winner's circle with Beckhams Z Tam. A large crowd gathered in and around the winner's circle and shouted words of congratulations to the connections.

"I never dreamed anything like this," a teary-eyed Jamie Macomber said as she made her way to the trophy presentation. "This is his home track. Turning for home I knew he was the winner. I don't know what to say. My husband did it. It's amazing."

All but three of Beckhams Z Tam's career races have come at Hoosier Park.

Miso Fast was the early leader in Saturday's final, taking the field to the opening quarter in :26.2. Downbytheseaside claimed the lead prior to the half, reached in :56, and remained on top when he hit three-quarters in 1:24.4.

Beckhams Z Tam was fourth at the three-quarters, following the first-over cover of Mac's Jackpot, before surging three wide and making his way to the front. Downbytheseaside remained within striking distance, but was unable to get closer than the final margin.

"That horse that was first up, I was a little worried that he wouldn't be able to carry me to around the last turn, and I was more concerned about that half being in :56 flat," Ricky Macomber said. "It was a little slow, but he overcame it."

Beckhams Z Tam has won 11 of 19 races this year and earned $500,295. For his career, the son of Always A Virgin out of the mare Sara's Lucky Charm, has won 11 of 25 races and $547,994. Beckhams Z Tam was bred by Lavon Miller.

Complete recaps of all the races are available at the Grand Circuit website.

Grand Circuit Standings: In 2017, the Grand Circuit leaders in three categories (driver, trainer and owner) will once again be tracked on a points system (20-10-5 for the top three finishers in divisions/finals and 10-5-2 for the top three finishers in eliminations/legs). Winbak Farms is the sponsor for the 2017 Grand Circuit awards.

Here are the leaders through and including the races on Oct. 28.

Drivers: 1. Yannick Gingras - 1,519.5; 2. David Miller - 1,268; 3. Tim Tetrick - 1,018; 4. Scott Zeron - 687; 5. Corey Callahan - 505.

Trainers: 1. Ron Burke - 1,394.5; 2. Jimmy Takter - 1,184.5; 3. John Butenschoen - 486; 4. Brian Brown - 472; 5. Erv Miller - 408.

Owners: 1. Burke Racing Stable - 321.3; 2. Weaver Bruscemi - 277.5; 3. Determination - 271; 4. Emerald Highlands Farm - 250; 5. Diamond Creek Racing - 207.8.

Looking ahead: Grand Circuit action will take place next week at Dover Downs as the Delaware track will host the Matron Stakes for 2-year-olds of both sexes and gaits on the Thursday (Nov. 9) program.

Paul Ramlow

Grand Circuit Publicity Director