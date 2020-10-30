Hoosier Park expanded wagering and livestream

ANDERSON, IN -- Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, in conjunction with the Hambletonian Society, has announced the addition of several guaranteed wagers and multi-leg wagers for the 37th edition of the Breeders Crown, harness racing's annual series of 12 championship races, which will be held on October 30 and 31, at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino. First post for both nights will be 6:00 p.m. EDT.

The two-year-old Breeders Crown finals will highlight the 15-race card on Friday evening while the sophomore and open competitors will take center stage on Saturday evening. The first Breeders Crown race will be race eight each evening and will have an estimated post time of 8:24 p.m. EDT.

In addition to the regular pick-4 sequence in races 3-6, two pick-4 sequences have been added to both Friday and Saturday's cards. A $20,000 Guaranteed Pick-4 will be featured in races 7-10 with a $40,000 Guaranteed Pick-4 in Races 12-15. Harrah's Hoosier Park will also guarantee their signature wager, the Hoosier High-5, at $20,000 each night and will be featured in Race 15 with a 12% reduced takeout.

A special all-stakes pick-8 has been added to the wagering menu for Saturday's card and will begin with the first Breeders Crown race, race 8. The pick-8 will be guaranteed at $10,000.

"Our racing fans will notice a number of additional wagering pools when they begin handicapping our Friday and Saturday Breeders Crown racing cards," said Harrah's Hoosier Park VP and GM of Racing, Rick Moore. "We believe these pools will be well received and will provide value and liquidity for those participating and fortunate enough to select the winning combinations.

The entirety of our wagering menu is designed to bring added excitement to two incredible racing cards featuring the greatest equine and human stars our sport has to offer."

The full list of multi-leg wagers for this weekend's Breeders Crown cards is listed below:

Friday:

Early Pick-4 in Races 3-6

Pick-5 in Races 1-5, 6-10 and 11-15

$20,000 Mid-Card Pick-4 in Races 8-11

$40,000 Late Pick-4 in Races 12-15

Jackpot Pick-6 in Races 10-15

$20,000 Guaranteed Hoosier High-5 in Race 15

Saturday:

Early Pick-4 in Races 3-6

Pick-5 in Races 1-5, 6-10 and 11-15

$20,000 Mid-Card Pick-4 in Races 8-11

$10,000 Guaranteed All Stakes Pick-8 in Races 8-15

$40,000 Late Pick-4 in Races 12-15

Jackpot Pick-6 in Races 10-15

$20,000 Guaranteed Hoosier High-5 in Race 15

Harrah's Hoosier Park will provide a free live high-definition streaming of the entire Breeders Crown racing cards on YouTube and can be found by clicking here. The live stream broadcast will be part of a week-long coverage leading up to the Breeders Crown finals. Harrah's Hoosier Park's social media feeds will also stream the Breeders Crown event week festivities. In addition to live streaming, there will be over 500 outlets receiving the Harrah's Hoosier Park racing signal including Australia and for the first time the Harrah's Hoosier Park live racing signal will be seen in the Scandinavian countries of Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark.

Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino will host the 2020 Breeders Crown Finals with limited spectators, in accordance with the approved health and safety plan for the event.

"Our team at Harrah's Hoosier Park remains focused on hosting a highly-successful Breeders Crown, in partnership with the Hambletonian Society, the Indiana Standardbred Association, and the Indiana Horse Racing Commission," Moore noted. "We will once again execute a top-notch, two-night event to decide year-end honors for the best harness racing athletes in North America, all while keeping the safety of our guests, team members, and racing community at the forefront of our event."

The 2020 Breeders Crown event, presented by The Libfeld-Katz Breeding Partnership, will be the 37th edition of the $6 million event. For more information on the Breeders Crown or upcoming events at Harrah's Hoosier Park, please visit www.harrahshoosierpark.com.