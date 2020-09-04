Hoosier Park updates for Breeders Crown

Anderson, IN-- September 3, 2020-- Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino announced today that it will host the 2020 Breeders Crown on Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31 with limited spectators, in accordance with the approved health and safety plan for the event.

The 2020 Breeders Crown event, presented by The Libfeld-Katz Breeding Partnership, will be a ticketed-only event with three main experiences hosted in a limited-capacity format:

Breeders Crown Owners & Sponsors Experience - Located in the Homestretch Dining Area, Lower Level Grandstands, and Terrace Showroom Suites Breeders Crown Grandstand Experience - Located in the Terrace Showroom Grandstand Seating Breeders Crown Simulcast Center Experience - Located in the State-of-the-Art Simulcast Center

The initial availability of Breeders Crown experience packages will be extended for purchase by invitation to members of the Hambletonian Society, Breeders Crown horse owners, event sponsors, and local racing community.

Reservations for the Breeders Crown Owners & Sponsors Experience will be available in tables of four or six, are based on limited availability, and not guaranteed. Owners anticipating Breeders Crown entries may sign up for the Breeders Crown Owners reservation waitlist by emailing BreedersCrown2020@gmail.com, and final reservations will require a Breeders Crown entry.

Ticket availability for all experiences may become available based on demand and in accordance with the approved health and safety plan, and a Breeders Crown fan waitlist will be established. Fans wishing to attend the 2020 Breeders Crown are encouraged to visit HarrahsHoosierPark.com for regular updates.

"Our team at Harrah's Hoosier Park remains focused on hosting a highly-successful Breeders Crown, in partnership with the Hambletonian Society, the Indiana Standardbred Association, and the Indiana Horse Racing Commission," said Harrah's Hoosier Park VP and GM of Racing, Rick Moore. "We will once again execute a top-notch, two-night event to decide year-end honors for the best harness racing athletes in North America, all while keeping the safety of our guests, team members, and racing community at the forefront of our event."

The Breeders Crown is a $6 million championship series designed to decide year-end honors and draws the year's best Standardbred race horses from across North America to compete against one another. The event brings together the greatest harness racing equine athletes in the world as they square off in different age divisions based on the horses' sex and gait (trot or pace). The 2020 events at Harrah's Hoosier Park will be the 37th edition of the Breeders Crown, with the following lineup:

Friday, October 30 - First Post 6:00 p.m. Breeders Crown 2YO Filly Pace Breeders Crown 2YO Filly Trot Breeders Crown 2YO Colt & Gelding Pace Breeders Crown 2YO Colt & Gelding Trot

Saturday, October 31 - First Post 6:00 p.m. Breeders Crown 3YO Filly Pace Breeders Crown 3YO Filly Trot Breeders Crown 3YO Colt & Gelding Pace Breeders Crown 3YO Colt & Gelding Trot Breeders Crown Open Mare Pace Breeders Crown Open Mare Trot Open Pace Open Trot

As a part of the 2020 Breeders Crown, Harrah's Hoosier Park - along with Libfeld-Katz and The Hambletonian Society - will host a Breeders Crown Charity Challenge to benefit non-profit organizations. The 2019 charity challenge brought in more than $282,000 in fundraising with Libfeld-Katz at the helm, and the 2020 goal is to exceed that figure.

"In times like today, there's an even greater need for collaboration with non-profits on fundraising opportunities," noted Moore. "We are focused on putting together a first-class event in a reduced capacity, and using the 2020 Breeders Crown as a platform to raise what we hope to be hundreds of thousands of dollars for worthy organizations."

Harrah's Hoosier Park is currently operating at a reduced capacity, in accordance with the State of Indiana and regulatory guidelines. Both Harrah's Hoosier Park and the Hambletonian Society remain committed to following all safety protocols outlined by the State of Indiana and set forth in Harrah's Hoosier Park's health and safety plan.

More information on the 2020 Breeders Crown, including the Charity Challenge, event FAQ, and Breeders Crown experience availability can be found at www.HarrahsHoosierPark.com, and will be updated regularly.