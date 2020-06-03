Hope stable off to a rollicking start

Racing’s resumption post-lockdown could scarcely have gone any better for Woodend trainers Greg and Nina Hope, and they have seven runners gunning for further spoils at Addington this Friday.

Last week three of their two-year-olds, Tedesco, Eurokash and Franco Jorik, went under the national age-group record for a 2600 metre stand set by former Dominion Handicap winner Master Lavros.

“It’s amazing,” says Greg Hope, “to do it three times in three days.”

All three were driven by their son Ben. Firstly he piloted Tedesco to a six length win at the trials, covering the distance in 3:31.2. Master Lavros’ record was 3:31.5 set at Oamaru in May 2011.

“I’d be happy if any of those were half as good as him,” says Hope.

Because it was set at a trial Tedesco’s time was not recognized. The son of Muscle Hill will have a chance to show if he is as fleet-footed as the Sydney Roosters fullback he’s named after when he makes his race-day debut in race one at Addington on Friday (1980m Mobile).

At last Thursday’s Addington meeting stable-mate Eurokash cleared out to a more than five length win in 3:27.9 to break Master Lavros' record, then Franco Jorik lowered it the very next night, to 3:25.7. Eurokash was on debut, while Franco Jorik was having his third start after a fourth and second previously.

Eurokash winning at Addington

Eurokash ($35,000) and (Franco Jorik ($22,000) were bought at the yearling sales, while the Hopes bred Tedesco themselves.

All three could line up in the lucrative Sires Stakes series, with Franco Jorik and Eurokash also eligible for the Harness Million series.

Eurokash is by Love U, who sired the brilliant Monbet for the Hopes, and also Matua Tana who won the feature trot on Friday night. He returns on Friday along with DreamsintheMist (R1), Mick Beth (R5), Spicy Girl Becqui (R5), Baxter (R7), Awapuni (R10), Mossdale Art (R11) and Mossdale Lottee (R12).