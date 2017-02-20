Hopes of finding horseman sadly fading

Hopes of finding missing harness racing horseman Shane Hayes alive are sadly fading.

The popular 53-year-old who spent much of his adult life training and driving out of Kumeu, NZ, has been missing at sea since February 10.

Family friend and spokesman Peter Smith said Hayes took his boat out over the Mangawhai Heads, north of Auckland, to test it for an upcoming fishing competition and has not been seen since.

“There are a lot of people searching for him and we even have helicopters and a crop dusting plane from a local farmer involved,” said Smith.

“But the family are realistic now. They are holding on to hope but everybody realises we may not see Shane again.

“It is terribly sad but it may be a case of searching for a body now.”

Hayes, who is married to Laureen and has two children, Harry and Jackie, is best known for his association with talented trotter Chiola Cola in the late 1990s.

Along with his father Don they trained the giant trotter to win 17 races and he even campaigned in Scandinavia alongside champion mare Pride Of Petite.

The Hayes were rarely without a good horse and had their share of success with pacers but were best known for their trotters through their association at stud with Great Evander.

Shane moved out of harness racing full-time when the family moved from Kumeu a decade ago but still dabbled.

He is an immensely popular figure in northern harness racing, a big man with a big smile and engaging conversationist.

A Givealittle page has been set up to help fund the search for Shane and support the family through this tough time.

by Michael Guerin