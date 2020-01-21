Horror Oaks draw opens door for rivals

The Pryde's EasiFeed Victoria Oaks has been thrown wide open after pre-draw favourite Stylish Memphis drew outside the back row, which has meant opportunity knocks for her rivals in the $150,000 classic.

Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen's talented raider was impressive in winning her heat but the fellow Kiwi who pushed her all the way, Dr Susan, has rocketed into favourite for Saturday night's 2760-metre Group 1 after drawing gate 5.

"First money that came in was for Dr Susan," TAB's Adam Hamilton told this morning's live Sky Racing broadcast. "I expect her to lead."

Dr Susan shortened from $3 into $2.50 post-draw, while Stylish Memphis eased from $2.70 to $2.80 and Victoria's leading hope Maajida, who drew gate 9, eased from $3 to $3.20.

"It looks a match in two and a half," Hamilton said. "I thought Maajida was just OK winning her heat. She will be a lot fitter for the run.

"There's almost no scenario in which Stylish Memphis isn't sitting outside the leader with a lap to go. I think she's faster than she is strong, it might not be down her alley. Maajida looks probably our only hope of fending off the Kiwis."

Good Form analyst Blake Redden has broken down the Oaks hopes runner-by-runner:

1: Jenden Strike ($14 with TAB.com.au)

Perfect draw after an excellent heat performance. She comes in as a serious winning chance now.

2: Amelia Rose ($17 with TAB.com.au)

Was less than spectacular in her heat and would have to jump out of the ground to be a factor even from the nice gate.

3: Rockingwithsierra ($31 with TAB.com.au)

Draws handily but probably can’t cross the polemarker and she may be a half level below the better fillies.

4: Good Faith ($51 with TAB.com.au)

One of the eye catchers out of the heats and she draws to lob somewhere handy to the speed, which makes her the best roughie in the race.

5: Dr Susan ($2.50 with TAB.com.au)

This draw may look OK on paper but when you consider where her major dangers have drawn, it’s bordering on spectacular. Favourite now?

6: Its Ebonynivory ($201 with TAB.com.au)

She’ll be going back and look to run on late.

7: Itz Longtall Sally ($101 with TAB.com.au)

Similar story to the above and she’s unlikely to feature but has a bright future.

8: Soho Gloria Jane ($41 with TAB.com.au)

This girl doesn’t have many options but she can follow through early and hope to end up no worse than three pegs. If she lobs behind the leader then she’s a solid place hope.

9: Maajida ($3.20 with TAB.com.au)

This filly is no one-trick pony so the draw doesn’t cruel her and from the running line Amelia Rose uses her gate speed, she may be able to get in front of her major dangers.

10: Dasha The Great (emg) ($201 with TAB.com.au)

She’ll be looking for a quiet run if she gets into the field.

11: Alice Kay ($26 with TAB.com.au)

Sit/sprint filly who will need luck but the draw may not be as bad as it first looks on paper.

12: Its Beaujolais ($151 with TAB.com.au)

Nice filly who will look for the pegline early and hope to be running on.

13: Stylish Memphis ($2.80 with TAB.com.au)

Truly horrible draw for what could have been the odds-on favourite. She comes right back to the field now and while she can clearly still win, her job has been made incredibly difficult.