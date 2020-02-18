Horror draw for Self Assured

YOUNG gun Self Assured will have to create history to overcome a horror draw and win Saturday night’s $200,000 Group 1 Chariots Of Fire (1609m) at Menangle.



The All Stars’ young star drew the dreaded outside alley (gate 12, will start from 10).



No horse has won the Chariots Of Fire from the outside draw at Menangle.



And Harness Racing NSW figures show only seven per cent of Menangle winners over the past 12 months (27 of 379 races) have come from the outside and that includes all distances, not just mile racing.



Drawing the outside saw Self Assured’s odds soar on the Aussie TAB from $1.75 pre-draw to $2.80.



In contrast, the money has poured in for Lochinvar Art, the horse who upstaged Self Assured in track record time in the 4YO Bonanza at Melton last month.



Lochinvar Art has drawn gate five, but if the emergencies drawn inside him (Supreme Dominator three and Catch A Moment four) come out, he will start from barrier three.



He was $4.50 pre-draw, firmed $3.80 after the draw and has since been backed into $3.20. He looks certain to challenge for favouritism.



The other big winners from the draw were Demon Delight (gate one, $5), who was big behind Self Assured at Menangle last Saturday week, and likely early leader Max Delight (two, $5.50).



__________________________________________________________________________________



IT’S great Princess Tiffany is headed to Sydney, but a huge task awaits her on Saturday night.



Fresh from fibrillating at Addington last week, the megastar mare will start from the second outside draw (gate nine) in the last qualifier for the Ladyship Mile, the $50,000 Group 2 Robin Dundee (1609m).



Peter Bagrie’s mare Bettors Heart drew gate seven and Steve Telfer’s Step Up has gate five, while Barry Purdon’s Havtime snared the pole, but will need to improve on her Sibelia Stakes run last week.



WA’s best mare Our Alfie Romeo has also come across for the race, but drew the extreme outside.



__________________________________________________________________________________



STYLISH Memphis has gate five in the first of the NSW Oaks heats on Saturday night.



Her major rivals look to be Victorian trio Amelia Rose (three), Alice Kay (seven) and Its Ebonynivory (nine).



Victoria Oaks winner Dr Susan should make light work of wide draw (gate eight) in the second heat with major rival Jenden Stride drawn even worse (10).



The third heat should be the most competitive with leading contenders Vincenzina (three), Maajida (six), Our Antonio Rose (eigtht) and Its Beaujolais (nine).



__________________________________________________________________________________



THERE is a Miracle Mile berth up for grabs in Friday night’s $100,000 Group 1 Newcastle Mile.



It’s a good field, but not as much star factor as expected with most of the biggest names waiting for the qualifying sprints at Menangle on Saturday week.



Renowned speedster Majordan looks the leader and one to beat from gate eight, but other key runners include: Let it Ride (one), Hail Christian (two) and The Black Prince (three).

Adam Hamilton