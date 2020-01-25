Day At The Track

Horse Expo at Vincennes was très magnifique!

06:25 AM 25 Jan 2020 NZDT
Ourasi, harness racing 1-24-20 Heather Vitale poses outside the front entrance of the Hippodrome Paris-Vincennes, one of the greatest trotting tracks in the world..jpg Harness racing Harness racing Harness racing Harness racing Harness racing Harness racing Harness racing Harness racing Harness racing Harness racing Harness racing Harness racing Harness racing
The statue of the great Ourasi overlooks the racetrack. Ourasi won the Prix d'Amerique four times during his career.
Steve Wolf photo
Pierre Badie, CEO of Trotannonces.com, even brought his three month old puppy named Poppy, to the Horse Expo.
Steve Wolf photo
Heather Vitale gets ready to taste her first glass of champagne with Christian Le Barbey of International Horse Services.
Steve Wolf photo
My Groom portable washing machine that can fit and clean an entire harness in one washing.
Steve Wolf photo
Lobster and jumbo shrimp plate available at the Horse Expo
Steve Wolf photo
Everywhere you went at the track you could see American flags and decorations for the Prix d'Amerique week in France.
Steve Wolf photo
There were no less then 20 horse van and trailers on display at the Horse Expo
Steve Wolf photo
Hippocenter showed the latest technology in individual swimming and therapy pools for horses.
Steve Wolf photo
You could even get a small backhoe for your farm at the Horse Expo.
Steve Wolf photo
Cassandre Beauregard proudly shows off her companies horse shoes at www.eurofers.com.
Steve Wolf photo
There was plenty of race bikes, jog carts and horse equipment on sale.
Steve Wolf photo
Karolien Van Hauwermeiren of Star Breeding shows her refridgerator filled with champagne.
Steve Wolf photo
Tatiana Bellanger shows the newest sanitizer and horse shampoo product called Steri-7
Steve Wolf photo
The latest fashions in work clothes was on display.
Steve Wolf photo
Vincennes, France – The maiden visit to the Hippodrome Paris-Vincennes was an amazing experience to this first-time visiting American. And I never saw a horse on the track.

There was no live racing today because the entire grandstand area was jammed packed with exhibits for the Prix d’Amerique Horse Expo plus outside was the annual ARQANA Trot horse sale.

Just about anything you could imagine for your horse was there and so were the people, hundreds of people, visiting the booths, socializing with friends and business acquaintances, making deals for stallion breeding’s. They had just about everything that you could want for your horse and then some.

And there was champagne, not just bottles, cases and more. Of the 100 or so exhibits I think 70% of them offered perspective business associates’ champagne. And we all drank some. Well, more than just some. I also saw tons of empty bottles stacked or being tossed out.

“When you are in France, you drink champagne,” said Filip Van Hauwermeiren, a top breeder and trainer from Belgium who owns Star Breeding. “It is actually less expensive than bottled water or coke.”

Hauwermeiren was promoting his stud farm where he not only has local stallions, but can provide breeders with frozen semen from world champion stallions Father Patrick, Trixton, Southwind Frank, Propulsion and Paster Stephen.

There were plenty of stud farms there, along with a huge display from Finn Tack of all the equipment you can imagine from harnesses to jogging and race sulkies. There were horse shoes, feed, track surface materials, even a small backhoe just perfect for the smaller farms.

Out of the racetrack, on the apron area you could check out the latest horse vans and trailers. There was even a big display of newest Hippocenter that sells swimming treadmills and water therapy units for horses.

They even had the newest portable washing machine called My Groom that is able to clean all horse equipment. Not just a winter blanket that a horse has been rolling in the mud with. But you can even throw in the harness and bridle with the bit and this machine will clean it right up and in many cases all you need is the cleaning soap and a little water. It was just amazing.

And, for those of you that are hungry, and we all need some food after drinking all that champagne, then just stop by one of the many concession stands that sold hamburgers and fries or perhaps a two pound lobster, some colossal shrimp, oysters and clams for $100 per person. They had it all there.  

Check out the photos as they can tell the story of what this major Expo was all about.

By Steve Wolf, for Harnesslink

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

New Zealand

Australia

Canada

USA

